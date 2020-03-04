Mayor proclaims March as Nutrition Month

National Nutrition Month is celebrated each year during the month of March, focusing on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.
At the Emmett City Council meeting on Feb. 25, Mayor Gordon Petrie issued an executive proclamation endorsing the national effort and personalizing the campaign to Emmett.
“I encourage all citizens to join the campaign and become concerned about their nutrition and the nutrition of others in the hope of achieving optimum health for both today and tomorrow; supporting the 2020 theme “Ear Right, Bite by Bite” Petrie’s declaration stated.
Petrie’s proclamation was presented to Burton and Carol Briggs as long time ambassadors in the community for health and nutrition related initiatives.