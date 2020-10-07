Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie was announced this week as part of the inaugural class of the Complete Streets Champions Institute by a consortium of groups that support the Active People, Healthy Nation℠ Initiative. Smart Growth America (SGA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity announced that Petrie will be part of The Champions Institute, a program created to help motivated local elected officials equitably define, design, build, and evaluate Complete Streets in their communities. Mayor Petrie was selected, as one of 20 local elected officials from across the United States (and its territories).
“Being selected to the inaugural class of the Champions Institute is in recognition of Mayor Petrie’s commitment to making their hometown a more equitable, accessible, and viable community for all residents,” said John Robert Smith, Senior Policy Advisor at Smart Growth America, and the former mayor of Meridian, Mississippi. “Mr. Petrie will learn valuable skills throughout the program, and share their own insights in developing more activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations.”
Over the next six months, participants in the Champions Institute will attend virtual learning sessions that will make them experts in equity-based principles and train them on the fundamental steps to take to achieve Complete Streets in their community, from envisioning to implementation. Participants will also learn about best practices and challenges from across the country, as they grapple with different strategies in a collaborative and supportive peer-learning environment.
Local leaders who are selected for the Champions Institute will have the opportunity to learn from a broad array of national experts and former local elected officials in the areas of public health, policy, street design, and project implementation. At the completion of the inaugural class, champions will be experts in promoting community reforms to create safer streets for all users including pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, and motorists. Champions will be prepared to support plans, policies, and funding that promote the CDC’s Active People, Healthy Nation Initiative of expanding activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations, in their communities.
After participants complete their work in the Champions Institute, SGA will provide continuing support to the local champions as they serve their communities. Newly minted Complete Streets Champions will act as emissaries to other local leaders, sharing their expertise and ideas to grow a network of more Complete Streets Champions across the country who will build and expand activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations across the country.
“The fact that Emmett has been selected as one of twenty cities in the United States to participate in the inaugural class of this magnitude indicates what a great team effort the city has made over the last five years to promote pedestrian safety,” commented Petrie.
This program is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Nutrition, Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. This program is designed to support the Active People, Healthy Nation initiative through developing more activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations.