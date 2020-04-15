It was on April 3 when U.S. health officials proposed a project to U.S. residents quarantined at home: Make a face mask and wear it when you go out in public. Days later “DIY masks” were all over social media.
“Medical-grade masks are scarce and should be reserved for front-line health-care workers who are repeatedly exposed to huge amounts of the virus,” said the staff at Family Medicine here in Emmett.
Covering your mouth and nose is one more thing people can do in addition to social distancing and hand-washing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Aside from basic hygiene practices, DIY face masks offer a bit of protection while helping to prevent unknowingly spreading the virus to others. The masks are a useful thing when up to a quarter of people who have covid-19 may show no symptoms, according to the CDC.
The virus seems to be most transmissible when it is stuck to much larger water or mucus droplets that come out of our mouths and noses when we cough, sneeze or talk, and a homemade mask can block those droplets.
As most masks are being made of something you already have around the house, cotton seems to be a good choice. The CDC recommends two layers of tightly woven 100 percent cotton fabric, such as quilter’s material or bedsheets with a high thread count. The goal is to strike a balance between breathability and filtration.
There is no one design that is the consensus gold standard for a DIY mask. There are patterns floating around everywhere, and studies have shown that any face covering is better than nothing.
The CDC website has a few patterns, including one that involves a coffee filter and another that requires no sewing — just scissors and the willingness to sacrifice a T-shirt. Surgeon General Jerome Adams released a video of himself making a mask out of cloth and rubber bands which can be found online.
No matter what style you choose, make sure the mask fits well, covering your nose and chin. Once you’ve got your new mask secured to your face, leave it on while you’re outside and don’t touch the front of it — just as you wouldn’t touch your face. When you’re back home after wearing your new mask in public, remove it without touching the front and without touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
The most important part is making sure to clean it before wearing it again. You don’t need to wash your mask differently than other laundry because the soap in detergent should destroy any viruses.
Remember, we are better together!
Send in your DIY face mask pictures to messenger-index@newsroom.com for a chance to be featured in next week’s paper.