Marnie Adamson Bernard was never one to sit back and watch anything. As a youth she was the first to get involved in just about everything. One of seven children, she learned to speak up to be heard at an early age.
That boldness never left her and became a trademark of putting her passion to work — particularly the past twenty years in championing efforts to find support for military veterans. From the founding of a veteran’s wives support group to a full blown recognition of serious veteran needs that were being unmet by government programs, Marnie was never afraid to challenge the status quo.
In 2009 Marnie co-founded the Idaho Veterans Network with Vietnam veteran Thomas Obstarczyk. Together they started working more directly with returning service members.
The IVN has initiated a number of support programs for veterans over the last 13 years. Marnie had her hands in not only developing the programs but often providing personal engagement and involvement whenever needed.
That included the creation of the first Idaho Veterans Network Charity Motorcycle Ride in September 2021. The ride was for veteran fellowship, public awareness, and had a minor fundraising facet for the IVN. Mostly it was Marnie and friends riding with and for the benefit of veterans.
Barely a month later, Marnie passed away after a short battle with COVID on October 24, 2021.
This weekend, the IVN and a host of veterans whose lives were touched — even saved according to some — will be mounting their motorcycles for a second ride. This time it is the “2nd Annual Marnie Bernard Idaho Veterans Network Ride.”
All interested riders are meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at High Desert Motorsports in Meridian for breakfast and to form a united cruise. Kickstands go up at 10 a.m. and the route will loop north on Highway 55 through Horseshoe Bend and back on Highway 52 through Emmett and return to High Desert for a BBQ, raffle and auction afterward.
Marnie Adamson was born on a chicken ranch in Sweet in 1948. The family moved the poultry operation to Emmett while she was still young. Her father, Dale Adamson, would eventually add a furniture and appliance store, which stood on the southwest corner of Washington and Main until it later burned to the ground. It is now the site of Kiwanis’ Roy Bowman Family Memorial Park.
After graduation from EHS, Marnie pursued a career in sales and promotions, including managing a successful rock band, while raising a family of her own.
Marnie’s first exposures to military issues perhaps came from her father. Dale was a World War II veteran who served in the Navy onboard the heavy cruiser USS Pensacola. Diagnosed with cancer in 1987, Dale became Marnie’s first veteran to serve.
Helping him not only fight the cancer, but issues with healthy care delivery to veterans, Marnie saw first hand some of the challenges within the system.
She had been touched by the tragedy of war as a teen — two of her Emmett High classmates were killed fighting in Vietnam. The tragedy of how veterans were treated at home became apparent to her during her father’s final care.
In 2005 Marnie volunteered to help a group of women make and send Christmas boxes to soldiers oversees. The stories she heard from the women, mostly wives, alerted her to a need she had not recognized before. Almost immediately she started a group she called the “Twisted Sisters,” bringing military wives together for emotional support.
By 2009 the struggles of Idaho veterans returning from overseas service began to weigh on Marnie. Severe injuries, PTSD, employment needs, and anxiety of reacclimating with family life all while struggling to obtain benefits and services promised but often not delivered added up to Marnie taking another bold step.
That’s when she joined with Obstarczyk to form IVN. That’s also when her boldness started paying off to get some things moving.
Former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson recalls his first encounter with Marnie in a tribute in the Spring/Summer 2022 edition of the Idaho Veterans Network Newsletter.
“I first became acquainted with Marnie in July 2009 when she wrote a scathing email to my office telling me I was a dummy for not knowing a military veteran we encountered in a police involved shooting was suffering from PTSD and TBI.” recalls Masterson. “A lot of positive things for veterans have happened in our community, state and nation because she spoke up.”
According to her son Neal Bernard, one of her proudest achievements was helping to establish the Idaho Veteran’s Court. In 2012 Marnie was nominated for a Congressional Medal of Honor — the Citizen Before Self Honor. But the honors that kept coming were of little concern to Marnie. She was too deep in the battle with bureaucracy to find solutions to veteran’s needs.
In a Facebook post a few weeks before her death, Marnie shared the following:
“Since we are in sketchy times and most of us find ourselves more emotional than usual, we tend to isolate and try to handle it ourselves. I am no different. I got pretty sick for a few months and eventually I was in over my head and my family zoomed in and got me back on track. At times I thought I would not make it to the end of the year. Thoughts of people I needed to talk to in case . . . well I finally talked to my best friend after two years of only contact on FB.
“Here is the moral of the story. We all have touchstones, people that recharge us with laughter, funny raising-hell stories, commiserating together. You have them. Make contact. It revives our spirit.”
Masterson remarked that Marnie’s dedication to veterans never waivered.
“Her life was all about veterans and her family,” Masterson said. “She would spend many evenings counseling vets in crisis or providing info to those struggling with a myriad of issues from relationships to how to connect to military benefits.”
Now those Vets are riding in memory and honor of Marnie Bernard.
Emmett businesses and residents are encouraged to lend their support to the Idaho Veterans Network Marnie Bernard Ride this Saturday by displaying the American flag. Individuals are encouraged to line Washington Avenue at different locations between 10:45 and 11:30 a.m. to greet the motorcycle rally as it comes through town. One encouragement group will be gathering at Evans Realty on Washington.