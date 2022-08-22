Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Marnie Adamson Bernard was never one to sit back and watch anything. As a youth she was the first to get involved in just about everything. One of seven children, she learned to speak up to be heard at an early age.

That boldness never left her and became a trademark of putting her passion to work — particularly the past twenty years in championing efforts to find support for military veterans. From the founding of a veteran’s wives support group to a full blown recognition of serious veteran needs that were being unmet by government programs, Marnie was never afraid to challenge the status quo.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments