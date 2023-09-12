Late last summer a special invasion of motorcycle riders took over Emmett City Park for a few hours on a Saturday to honor Idaho Veterans and one who championed their causes.
Marnie Adamson Bernard co-founded the Idaho Veterans Network with Vietnam veteran Thomas Obstarczyk in 2009. Together they started working more directly with returning service members.
The IVN has initiated a number of support programs for veterans over the last 14 years. Marnie had her hands in not only developing the programs but often providing personal engagement and involvement whenever needed.
That included the creation of the first Idaho Veterans Network Charity Motorcycle Ride in September 2021. The ride was for veteran fellowship, public awareness, and had a minor fundraising facet for the IVN. Mostly it was Marnie and friends riding with and for the benefit of veterans.
Barely a month later, Marnie passed away after a short battle with COVID on October 24, 2021.
So August 27, 2022, the IVN and a host of veterans whose lives were touched — even saved according to some — mounted their motorcycles for a second ride.
This time it is the “3rd Annual Marnie Bernard Idaho Veterans Network Ride,” and it finishes in Emmett City Park this Saturday.
All interested riders are meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at High Desert Motorsports in Meridian for breakfast and to form a united cruise. Kickstands go up at 10 a.m. and the route will loop north on Highway 55 through Horseshoe Bend and back on Highway 52. Riders will be coming from Black Canyon Dam to Plaza Road, E. Main and then S. Substation. The escorted ride into Emmett will snake south on Substation to 12th St., west on 12th to Washington and then come north on Washington Avenue. The riders will then turn east on Park Street to City Park.
Residents are encouraged to be out on the streets along the route between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday to greet the IVN motorcycle entourage and then join them in the Park for music and celebration. A local band, “American Tradition” will be performing on stage at the Bandshell and food trucks will be available. Flag waving is encouraged!