Marla Lawson

I am an entrepreneur of 63 who has owned and operated businesses much of my life. I was born and raised in Sarasota Florida and have lived in Lowman for 27 years. I raise and train Paint horses as a hobby and have 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Have spent 10 years as Executive Secretary of Idaho Republican Party. I support limited government low taxes, use of Farming Ranching, Mining, Logging, local control of education. Pro-life, 2nd Amendment strong and pro-life.
I have extensive administrative experience as I worked as management for a 24-hour communications company where I supervised hired and trained over 30 employees. I brought the company into the computer age. They monitored 4000 alarms and answered phones for 1500 emergency accounts.
Editor's note: Candidate biography is presented as submitted to the Messenger Index. A Q & A with legislative candidates will appear in the April 29 Messenger Index print edition and on this website.