Home sales picked up in Gem County with 41 properties closing in March 2021, an increase of 57.7% compared to the same month the year before, and an increase of 115.8% over February 2021. Last month’s activity was the highest number of sales we’ve seen in the month of March and neared the record high of 48 sales in August 2006 for the county.
The median sales price was $332,000, up 29.4% from the year before. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. Prices continue to be driven by insufficient supply compared to demand.
Inventory levels were down year-over-year with 21 homes available for purchase at the end of the month, a 48.8% decrease from March 2020. Despite low inventory, sales are still occurring as indicated by year-over-year increases in sales activity mentioned above.
In March 2021, the average number of days between when a home was listed for sale and received an offer to purchase was 21 — 58.0% faster than in March 2020. When homes receive an accepted offer this quickly, they may not be captured in the monthly inventory numbers as that metric is a snapshot of what’s available in the multiple listing service on the last day of the month.
“The market is really picking up in Gem County, as we saw year-over-year increases in sales and quicker market times in March,” said Becky Enrico-Crum, 2021 President-Elect of Boise Regional REALTORS®.
“This fast-paced market means it is imperative for prospective buyers to work with a REALTOR® to help them through the process. Sellers, too, are finding that their REALTORS® provide tremendous value in helping them determine the best pricing strategy based on current market conditions specific to their property and managing multiple offer situations.”
“If you are considering buying a home soon or anytime this year, talk to a REALTOR® right away. Together, you can make a plan that works best for your timeline, especially if you need to coordinate selling your current home and would like to negotiate a rent back agreement,” added Enrico-Crum.