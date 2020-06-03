A 77-year-old man will serve 100 days in jail after pleading guilty earlier this year to a charge of lewd conduct involving a minor younger than 16. Karl Ray Salskov of Emmett was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison — three years fixed and seven indeterminate — by 3rd District Judge Gene Petty on May 22. However, this sentence was suspended as part of a Rule 11 plea agreement, which Salskov took in February.
The deal presented by Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Regan Jameson, who oversaw the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest, requires Salskov to remain on supervised probation for a 10-year period upon his eventual release from the Gem County Jail. If the 77-year-old is found in violation, the agreement is suspended, and he will have to serve the original, decade-long sentence.
Salskov will serve the 100 days over an 18-month period, allowing him to complete ongoing medical treatment, according to court records. Other terms of his sentence include registering as a sex offender, completing 250 hours of community service in three years and paying any fees, such as restitution, civil penalties and any court costs. He also is not allowed to contact the victim or their family.
The 77-year-old was charged in March 2019, and a special prosecutor, Jameson, outside of Gem County was assigned to the case due Salskov’s active role in the community as a resident and business owner. The alleged offense is said to have occurred in November 2012. Salskov initially pleaded not guilty to the lewd conduct charge, but this was changed in February per the deal with Jameson.
“It takes tremendous courage for a victim of a sexual crime to disclose the crime perpetrated upon them. The harm and pain caused is immeasurable and will take a lifetime of healing. The state sincerely thanks the tireless efforts of law enforcement, such as (Canyon County) detective Mark Taylor, to ensure criminals are held accountable for their actions. The prosecutor’s office would urge anyone who is ever on the receiving end of a disclosure of a sexual crime to believe the victim and report it to law enforcement,” Jameson said in a statement to the Messenger Index.
Requests for comment from Salskov’s defense attorney, Tim Fleming, were not immediately returned prior to press time.