The City of Emmett Police Department is gearing up for the annual Emmett Show and Shine, more popularly known as “Cruise Night.” This year’s edition is Saturday, July 17, 2021.
According to Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka, “Cruise Night is a great time for the family to come out and be amongst the community and see some of the most beautiful cars you’ll ever see! As time has gone on this event has gained in popularity and has grown immensely. Our mission is to partnership with the community to make this a safe event so we can continue this long-standing tradition!”
With the influx of visitors, Emmett virtually doubles in size for this one night, stretching the city’s police department’s resources. “That’s why we have officers from other agencies come to help keep the event safe” noted Chief Kunka, “and the visiting officers enjoy the amazing classic cars and Emmett as a friendly community.”
In addition to the Cruise rules, Emmett Police will enforce all state and local laws. While participants like to see cars doing “burn outs” they are strictly prohibited not only by the Cruise rules but also by state law. Also prohibited are “hopping,” “rabbit starts” and exhibition of speed. All wheels have to be kept on the road. These create a safety hazard and can cause the Cruise to be shut down by the state in the future.
For more regarding the rules for the Cruise itself, one can visit the Cruise Night website at: emmettcruisenight.com/history/ and scroll down to the “Rules of the Cruise” section.