Major subdivision plans revived

The first major housing subdivision to be constructed in Emmett in the past decade moved a step closer to reality last week. Emmett City Council approved two actions at its Dec. 10 meeting which will enable construction of the 242 single-family home development to proceed.
The Payette River Orchards subdivision, to be located to the east end of 12th St., is actually a downsized version of a 500-plus home development originally approved in 2006. The economic downturn in 2007 eventually pushed that plan into foreclosure but the development agreements and planning plats remained in place and transferred to subsequent owners.
The City Council, after a public hearing on a request to amend the development agreement, voted unanimously to approve the changes. The Council vote was in line with recommendations made by the City of Emmett Zoning Commission.
Later in the Dec. 10 meeting the Council also voted to approve the preliminary plat submitted by the applicant, 210 Main LLC. 210 Main LLC is a subsidiary of Little Enterprises, LLLP by virtue of a merger with Sand Hollow 16, LLC.
Development history
The land in question was originally annexed into the City of Emmett in 2006 at which time the property was approved for a preliminary plat. The development at that point included 205 acres and owner Emmett Valley LLC was projecting up to 531 homes and some commercial properties. Construction was started on the underground infrastructure in the roads, including sewer and water lines extended from the main lines to the edge of the properties.
With the downturn in the economy, the project went into default and was foreclosed on.
Sand Hollow 16 LLC became the owner of the property in 2011. In 2012 it requested to de-annex 130 acres of the property to return to crop cultivation and animal grazing. That request was granted in January 2013. An amended development agreement for the 74.8 acres that remained within the City of Emmett was approved in May, 2013.
Reduced project size
A large portion of the original proposal included land located south of the Black Canyon Canal and east of the Hwy 16 and E. 12th St. Extension intersection. The new smaller footprint remains north and west of the Black Canyon Canal and extends east from near the existing Regency Heights subdivision along 12th St. to the canal.
The site will not be developed overnight.
According to David Little, principal in 210 Main LLC, the plan calls for a “ten-year build out.”
The plan filed with the preliminary plat calls for the development to take place in eight stages. The initial stage will take advantage of infrastructure work originally started in 2007. Stage one could include as many as 32 homes.
The majority of the subdivision will lie to the southeast of 12th St.
A parcel of land included in the project, backing near Hwy 16, has been designated as the location of a new building for Community Bible Church. A special use permit was approved by the Emmett Zoning Commission on Nov. 4 for that purpose.
Pastor Jonathan Phillips, speaking at the Dec. 10 meeting, indicated that his church has outgrown its current facilities and is anxious to move forward with their new location plans.
The earliest Little sees homes starting to rise on phase one would be fall of 2020.
Meeting market demand
The pace of construction will depend on lot demand by builders and individuals. Little says his company will not be building homes, just developing the property so that they are build-ready lots.
A lack of “shovel ready” building lots has been cited by local realtors as a contributing factor in the escalation of home prices in recent months. According to city and county records, there are less than 50 building sites fully approved, utility connected, and ready to build in the entire county. Formulas used by building planners indicate that a healthy supply in a stable price market would be closer to 200 lots ready to go in Gem County.
The majority of home building permits issued over the past two years in Gem County have been related to land splits for lots exceeding one acre. Permits for smaller homes with city water and sewer connections have been substantially fewer.
Little projects that the earliest homes destined for this development, likely to be renamed from Payette River Orchards to Highlands in the future, will sale in the $250,000 range. Larger homes on the higher elevations for the later phases could be higher.
At the $250,000 average market value per home, the full development would add over $60 million to the appraised values in the county. With full current homeowner exemptions applied it would add $36.3 million to the taxable base.
Amended Development Agreement
The City of Emmett water system currently does not have the capacity to provide minimum water pressure for all of this project and other land in the area. Due to a 15-foot elevation rise to the back of the property a booster pump station will need to be constructed.
Opposition was voiced regarding the funding of the construction of the water booster station during the public hearing portion of the Dec. 10 meeting.
Joe Morton of Emmett questioned the cost of the construction of the booster station to increase water pressure at that point in the water supply system, “being placed on the backs of the taxpayers.”
“Shouldn’t growth pay for itself,” Morton asked.
Emmett City zoning administrator Brian Sullivan testified that the cost of the booster station is being funded from an enterprise fund previously established for such purposes. The enterprise account is funded directly by connection fees for specific utilities. Water connection fees are dedicated for water system maintenance and expansion. Sewer connection fees are dedicated for sewer system maintenance and expansion. Funds from one account cannot be transferred to projects outside its expressed purpose.
The City Council previously had approved the expenditure of the construction costs from the enterprise accounts. The booster station will be able to provide increased water pressure to adjacent areas as well as development demands.
Estimates from outside contractors placed the cost of the booster station between $700,000 and $1 million. Clint Seamons, Emmett Public Works superintendent, has placed the cost to be done by his department, rather than by outside contract, at $350,000.
Sullivan says there is more than enough in the water and sewer enterprise accounts to cover those costs and still leave adequate reserves to cover additional emergency expenditures.
The Development Agreement specifies that hookup fees obtained with the connection of each lot will be deposited back into those same enterprise funds. Using current sewer hookup charges of $4,220 per lot, at full build-out the project would return approximately $1.02 million to the enterprise funds. That does not include monthly service fees generated directly for the operations of the wastewater system.
The Development Agreement, as amended by the City Council last week, calls for the land owners to provide the land and access for the booster station. It also requires the land owners to provide lot space for the eventual construction of a future water tank to serve a portion of the population of east Emmett.
Common open spaces are also required in the Development Agreement.
Both the amended Development Agreement and the preliminary plat had previously been addressed at public hearings before the Emmett Zoning Commission on October 7 and November 4. Some concerns addressed in those meetings have become additional requirements included in the final decisions.
Traffic concerns
Traffic generated by the additional homes in the area has been a major talking point between the developers and city officials for better than two years. Concerns of additional congestion at the intersection of E. 12th St. Extension and Hwy 16 at the bottom of Freezeout Hill have been repeatedly addressed.
It has been determined that subdivision traffic will exit west on 12th St. and not access a one-lane canal bridge that would lead to the Hwy 16 intersection.
Managing the additional traffic on 12th St. and subsequently on Substation Road is continuing to be addressed. The Development Agreement also contains requirements to accommodate future road planning as adopted by the City in a new Major Street Plan.
The Idaho Department of Transportation had requested that the City of Emmett impose a “proportionate share contribution” on the developer to mitigate impacts to the State highway system. ITD even provided a suggested amount of $325,801.
That request was rejected by the City on the grounds that it has no Impact Fee program in place that would authorize such an assessment. Additionally, the request from ITD did not apply to any other project or entity in Gem County that could be construed to directly impact the State highway system.
Schools impact
An additional 242 homes, assuming some or most would include children, could have a significant impact on Emmett schools. Emmett Independent School District superintendent Craig Woods addressed those concerns in a letter to the Zoning Commission and included in the City Council information packets last week:
“The proposed development poses a challenge for the Emmett School District in accommodating the increased student population. The US census data indicates the city population of 6,903 residents of which 25% of those residents are under the age of 18 or considered school age children. With a total of 2,697 households in the city of Emmett that would indicate an average of 1.5 school age children per household. If this average continues then the plan project would impact the school district by potentially adding 363 students into the school system.”
Woods further commented that the school district would also be challenged with the additional school bus stops and adjustments to bus routes. He expressed a concerned about increased traffic congestion at the intersection of 12th St. and Substation Road which is also the location of Carberry Elementary School.
He concluded stating that “the Emmett School District is in favor of the proposed Payette River Orchards subdivision concept with a possible few adjustments to provide safe bus stops and with the city’s review of the added congestion at the intersection of 12th and Substation.”
Relative impact
This project is small compared to the majority of developments taking place elsewhere in the Treasure Valley. Its size would be considered modest in comparison to developments planned in Gem County in the early 2000s that projected thousands of homes, golf courses, schools and new communities outside of Emmett. All those visions disappeared with the economy in 2007.
Trimmed down from its original plan, Little sees this development reasonably matched for demands for affordable housing in Emmett. The projected ten-year build-out time table should mitigate some of the impact and allow for adjustments as needed before backhoes dig in.