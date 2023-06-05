Reopening South Slope Bridge

Members of Gem County Road & Bridge Department remove the barricades and reopen a new bridge and redesigned roadway on South Slope on June 1 — a major reconnection between Emmett and Middleton via Little Freezeout.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

One of the major arteries from Gem County into Canyon County now has a major improvement in place. Tom’s Cabin Road to South Slope to Little Freezeout Road has had a kink in it’s course for years. A canal bridge crossing was one of two 45 degree angle turns that South Slope offered for those heading south toward Middleton.

After five months of construction and about $1.3 million in costs, the 20 foot wide bridge has been replaced with a 120 foot wide version, which has also enabled Gem County Road & Bridge Department to rebuild about a quarter mile grade eliminating some of the tightest turns in the old road.


