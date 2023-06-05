Members of Gem County Road & Bridge Department remove the barricades and reopen a new bridge and redesigned roadway on South Slope on June 1 — a major reconnection between Emmett and Middleton via Little Freezeout.
One of the major arteries from Gem County into Canyon County now has a major improvement in place. Tom’s Cabin Road to South Slope to Little Freezeout Road has had a kink in it’s course for years. A canal bridge crossing was one of two 45 degree angle turns that South Slope offered for those heading south toward Middleton.
After five months of construction and about $1.3 million in costs, the 20 foot wide bridge has been replaced with a 120 foot wide version, which has also enabled Gem County Road & Bridge Department to rebuild about a quarter mile grade eliminating some of the tightest turns in the old road.
Thursday, June 1, the roadway reopened to traffic.
“It’s been a long endeavor but we finished within three-days of our projected dates despite the weather disruptions this spring,” said Road & Bridge supervisor Neal Capps.
Road & Bridges ended up taking on the entire project after initial bids for an outside contractor were well over the funds available for the project.
Capps says that $1 million came from the State of Idaho from funds appropriated from the general fund surplus a year ago as part of a statewide infrastructure initiative. The remaining $300,000 came from major project funds within the department’s budgets.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
This project proved to be more than initially anticipated. The 90-degree turn at the narrow canal bridge had been the site of more than eight accidents in recent years — many involving trucks. The substantially widened bridge platform allowed for the relocation of some driveways and a softening of the angle of the turn and a broader road base.
Additional land was also purchased on the grade south of the bridge, allowing that road to be widened, improved drainage installed, and a new surface put in place. The road speed limit remains at 35 miles per hour but driver maneuverability should be greatly enhanced.
Capps admits that taking the project in house did require a major focus of department manpower since January. But the project will be completed for more than $1 million less than commercial bids received last fall.
Now that Tom’s Cabin to South Slope to Little Freezeout has been restored, Capps said that all attentions will now be turned to “pot holes”.
“We have our normal post-winter holes and then a few more this year and that will take the majority of our attention for the next month or so.” Capps said. “If we don’t get sidetracked with flash flood washouts and the like, that is.”