While the Idaho legislature continues to talk about property tax relief, most measures actually brought to the table as potential fixes have focused on limiting local governments in how they can access those funds for their operations.
Since current property taxes in Gem County and Emmett barely cover the costs of law enforcement, fire and emergency services just where local government will get the financial resources to meet other needs is unclear. Both entities are making efforts to get a clearer picture of what those needs are and what their alternatives may be.
For the past several months the City of Emmett has been assessing not only funding alternatives but exactly what needs to be funded.
A series of Capital Improvement Project workshops have been conducted by city department heads and Emmett City Council to compile a list of projects that are critical to be completed in the near term and others that are prudent for preparing for five and ten years down the road.
Gem County has been doing so as well.
Both entities have accessed the services of Galena Consulting for advice, particularly regarding impact fees. Community volunteers were included in an Impact Fee Advisory Committee utilized by Galena in addressing a number of the Gem County concerns. A report by that committee, including some projected fee schedules has been forwarded to the Gem County Commission for consideration.
The dividing line for some of the projects – and for their potential funding solutions – appears to lie in the wording of state codes and statutes. Finding a response to a popular mantra of “Making Growth Pay for Itself” isn’t as simple as it may seem.
Simply throwing all needed work into a pot and assigning it be paid for by fees and assessments to builders, developers, and new property owners is not legal in Idaho. The law, and the codes and statutes that apply to many of the potential funding vehicles are specific.
Impact Fees, Capital Improvement Projects, Development Agreements, and most other potential funding tools, have to be specific to the new infrastructure needs the new growth requires. They can not be tapped to make routine repairs and maintenance on previous existing infrastructure.
One example would be the Capital Improvement Project developed for the Gem County Road and Bridge Department.
Neal Capps, GCRBD director, projects specific needs from 2021 through 2030 to total just over $29 million dollars. Of that amount, perhaps $11.4 million could be assessed to impact fees. That leaves a $16 million gap that would have to be met by other county resources. Resources that currently provide his department less than $1 million a year for maintenance and construction hard costs of existing maintenance and upkeep.
A compounding factor in the revived planning efforts is uncertainty.
Uncertainty of what new restrictions or mandates may come out of the Legislature this year.
Uncertainly as to the sustainability and longevity of the growth that is currently indicating it is here to stay for a while. What effect will new fees have on that growth and already escalating property values?
A third uncertainty that comes up repetitively with commission and council discusses is how does any of this pertain to the “Comprehensive Plan.”
The current comprehensive plan that both entities and their planning departments rely upon is badly outdated. The last efforts being made by the Joint Planning Commission to systemically update the plan were halted when a public hearing on a couple of chapters of the plan was aborted last February when disruptions from the audience were determined too extreme to continue.
The Joint Planning Commission has not reconvened since and most if not all terms on the commission have expired. Discussions are being held by both Gem County and City of Emmett officials to pursue separate comprehensive plans and to commission a professional outside firm to take the lead.
One local official quipped — off the record — that its hard to think ten years down the road when you are already thirty years behind. That’s what local officials are dealing with currently.
Over the next several weeks the Messenger Index will resume the series of “Getting a Grip on Growth” articles we began a year ago before the coronavirus disruptions impacted us all. We will look at what has been going on during the pandemic year and where are we today. Despite the restrictions on many aspects of our lives this past year, growth appears to many to remain unrestricted and undefined in Gem County.