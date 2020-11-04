Long waits at DMV are back

Changes in the issuing process for licenses and Star Cards over a year ago created long lines at the Gem County license bureau. Those lines are back again. This time it’s a combination of a system change being implemented by the Idaho Transportation Department and COVID restrictions.
COVID is somewhat of a factor.
“When our building was constructed there was no way to predict a pandemic,” Gem County Assessor Hollie Ann Strang explained to the Messenger Index. “The waiting area was designed in such a way that people cannot safely socially distance. Therefore, everyone waiting, must do so outside of the office. However, the line is due to much more than COVID.”
“On October 13, Idaho Transportation Department implemented a new system in all Motor Vehicle Service Offices across the state,” Strang said. “The system is not yet performing as anticipated. This is causing long lines, time consuming transactions and early closing times. Many transactions are still requiring phone calls to the state office, and “simple” transactions can take an hour. ITD is releasing program fixes daily, but so far the Gem County office has not seen much relief. Daily the wait time just to get to the counter can be upwards of four hours.”
The reduced hours are so that those waiting in line can be served and not sent home and told to come back another day after a long wait.
Strang, whose Assessor Office overseas the Motor Vehicle Service in Emmett, is actually on hand to assist people with their paperwork, trying to prevent them from waiting in line just to be told they can’t be helped. She helps triage customers to place on official waiting lists, does VIN inspections when necessary and phone calling to let those on the waiting list to know when their spot is about to become available so they won’t necessary have to stay in a line outside.
Services once performed at the office are currently being directed elsewhere. A sign outside the office instructs individuals that if they are they in response to an insurance related letter received from ITD to contact either their insurance company or ITD directly at 208-334-8075.
ATV/UTV and snowmobile registrations are being referred to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
Strang has ordered a paging system so that people in line will receive a device when they arrive at the office and will be notified when it is their turn so that they may wait in the comfort of their vehicles. She has also ordered propane towers to warm those to wish to wait outside.
She anticipates that the office will continue to operate reduced hours until the system is running better but has no expected date as to when that will occur.
“I want to acknowledge how amazing the customers have been,” Strang said. “Almost everyone has been gracious, patient and kind. We have even had several people drop off goodies for my employees.”
The Gem County Motor Vehicles Office will be open during the following hours Nov. 2–6:
Monday 7 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday 7 a.m. – Noon
Thursday 7 a.m. – Noon
Friday 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Anyone in line at closing time will be helped. Please contact Assessor Hollie Ann Strang with concerns at 208-477-2010 or assessor@co.gem.id.us.