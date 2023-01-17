The last couple of years have been a series of challenges for local leaders, dealing with COVID-19 impacts and restrictions, shrinking employment pools and inflation.
What is that is foremost on their minds as we get underway with 2023?
Here’s what four leaders responded to the Messenger Index when asked the e question of “What is the One Big Thing you see as primary on your agenda for 2023?”
Bill Butticci— Gem County Board of Commissioners
“The Gem County Board of Commissioners for the 2023 year will be working to adopt a new Gem County Comprehensive plan along with a new county ordinance to match that plan. Working on employee retention to keep our skilled staff working in Gem County and looking to fill the current open positions from attrition and people advancing outside the county in their professions. Road maintenance and paving projects will also be a challenge as the price of asphalt is at an all-time high and expected to be in short supply. The county is looking forward to the coming year and wish everyone well for 2023.”
Gordon Petrie— Mayor of Emmett
“The common denominator for the One Big Thing that challenges all city departments in 2023 is a two-headed monster: inflation, exacerbated by supply chain issues.
Department leadership has embraced our new model of doing more with less. Hence, we are prepared to weather the storm that’s upon us. This writer gave the department leadership the warning order over a year ago that the “Joseph Effect” would be replayed for the city; namely, our years of plenty came first, we will now experience the famine.
Accordingly, within our budget model and capital improvement plans, the city won’t miss a beat.”
Tina Hefley—Gem Chamber of Commerce
“For 2023 the Gem County Chamber of Commerce would like to focus on inclusivity. Inclusivity in business is defined as an environment that makes everyone feel valued while also acknowledging their differences and how these differences contribute to every business or organization’s culture and business outcomes. Whether we are discussing organizations and businesses that have been in the community for decades or brand new to the area. Regardless of size, we are here to support them and help them grow as they wish.”
Craig Woods—Emmett School Superintendent
”2023 will be a great opportunity for schools to increase community engagement and focus on education. With many of the challenges of the pandemic behind us our staff and school leaders can focus on building a positive culture and climate that is conducive to learning, where students feel supported and motivated to succeed. By prioritizing education and creating an engaging environment, schools can help students reach their full potential and prepare them for success in the future.”