Meridian Parking issues (copy)

July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and AAA is offering tips on how to keep your vehicle safe from theft and damage.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With July marking Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, AAA sent out a news release reminding drivers to protect their cars from theft and damage at all times.

AAA said that more than 1 million vehicles were stolen in 2022, a 25% increase over recent years. The news release also stated that a car is stolen every 32 seconds in the United States.


Recommended for you

Load comments