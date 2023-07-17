With July marking Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, AAA sent out a news release reminding drivers to protect their cars from theft and damage at all times.
AAA said that more than 1 million vehicles were stolen in 2022, a 25% increase over recent years. The news release also stated that a car is stolen every 32 seconds in the United States.
It wouldn’t appear that it’s as prevalent of an issue in the Treasure Valley, although vehicle theft does occur. The news release also stated that Oregon and Washington ranked in the top 10 for states with the most amount of vehicle theft offenses in 2021.
Data from the Boise Police Department shows that there were 220 instances of vehicle theft last year in the city and 226 in 2021. So far this year, there have been 112 such offenses.
There have also been 45 vehicle theft misdemeanor offenses over the past three years, according to BPD.
The Caldwell Police Department said that it has reported 40 vehicle thefts this year compared to 73 total combined in 2021 and 2022.
Haley Kramer, a spokesperson with the Boise Police Department, called vehicle theft “crimes of opportunity.”
“These thefts can happen anywhere a car is exposed, from driveways and residential areas, apartment complex parking lots to business parking lots,” Kramer wrote in an email.
Boise police offered these tips for drivers pertaining to vehicle theft prevention:
- Make sure keys are in your possession when leaving the vehicle.
- Don’t leave valuables in the car, especially when they are in plain sight.
- If your car has an alarm system, ensure it is working. There are also additional anti-theft systems that can be added to a vehicle that make it more difficult to steal.
The Caldwell Police Department reminds drivers to lock car doors and close windows when leaving their vehicle; park cars in well-lit and secure areas; and don’t leave your car running unattended.
AAA concurred with many of the aforetmentioned points. Spokesperson Matthew Conde added, “your goal is to make your car as unattractive a target as possible.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The AAA news release stated that investing in security devices for your car is wise — items such as steering wheel and brake pedal locks, anti-theft decals, and audible alarm systems can serve as effective deterrents for thieves.
CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT
AAA also warned of catalytic converter theft, which has seen a rise nationally and locally in recent years. Thieves have targeted the car part, located underneath vehicles, because of the precious metals and powder found inside them that can generate significant money on the open market.
Last year, local law enforcement agencies reported significant rises in the crime although this year, both Boise and Caldwell police departments have reported decreases.
After seeing catalytic converter theft reports climb from 24 in 2020, to 76 in 2021, to 160 last year, BPD has had 10 reports this year.
“This data doesn’t reflect the number of catalytic converters stolen since there could be multiple stolen catalytic converters on one report,” Kramer said.
Kramer added that BPD has worked with community partners and fellow police agencies to cut down on catalytic converter thefts including Meridian, Garden City and Nampa police departments along with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The Caldwell Police Department is reporting just two catalytic converter thefts this year compared to 21 in 2021 and 56 in 2022.
Char Jackson, spokesperson with the city of Caldwell, said many of the rules that apply to vehicle theft awareness are the same on the catalytic converter front.
“It is always good to remind people to lock car doors and close their windows, and to park their car in a well-lit and secure area,” Jackson said.
Conde, with AAA, said that with the right tools it can take a matter of minutes for thieves to go underneath a car and remove a catalytic converter from the exhaust system.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said last year that thieves typically target vehicles with higher ground clearance, because converters are faster to pull and easier to reach.