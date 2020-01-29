About a year ago Emmett High football coach and weight teacher Rich Hargitt decided that his students needed a nutritional boost after workouts. He really didn’t expect it to become as much of an endeavor as it has become. That endeavor has become a community connection that one local bank has taken to another level.
Last Thursday representatives from the local branch of First Interstate Bank presented a check to Hargitt’s “feeding program” to the tune of $5,000. That corporate contribution is in addition to hours of volunteer labor the employees of the branch offer each week to actually make 600 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
For branch manager Wendi Kern the project was a natural progression of her firm’s commitment to the community and the need she saw first hand a year ago when Hargitt initiated the program.
What started as a protein boost for football players after their off season weight lifting program is now a staple for the 120 plus boys and girls who participate in his weight training programs throughout the day. The concept of providing a nutritional boost to students while at school is not isolated to Emmett – its a trend seen across the country. The partnership with First Interstate is special, however.
“We had a lot of parents helping out and we received donations from a number of businesses when we first got it going,” Hargitt said. “This community is great for that. The demand became a lot more than we ever anticipated, however, and that’s when Wendi and First Interstate stepped in.”
The check delivered on Thursday came from the corporate offices of First Interstate Bank in Billings, Montana. With more than 150 offices throughout six northwestern states the company has a philosophy that fits this need.
According to a company statement, “First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employee’s personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts.
The $5,000 corporate gift for the EHS feeding program will be used to keep the sandwich makings and milk coming. The local staff will keep spreading the peanut butter each week as they have converted a break area into a bread vault. That additional local personal commitment has already translated into an additional $800 already contributed by the bank in recognition of those efforts.
“This isn’t about sports,” Kern said. “It’s about helping students to achieve in the classroom with a nutritional boost when they most need it.”