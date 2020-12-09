The University of Idaho Extension Office is offering its popular Living on the Land course beginning in January. The class series is aimed at providing current and future land owners with practical information and resources about small acreage management.
The demand for this information is at an all-time high as many new residents to Gem County are opting for small acreages when they move here from more urban environments. The one to ten acre lot is the highest demand real estate market currently in the county.
Participants in this class series will develop a plan for their property and share ideas with a team of expert instructors, and other participants. This is the eighteenth year that the class series has been offered by the U of I.
Registration deadline for the course series is December 18.
Classes will be held on Mondays, 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 4 through April 12. The in-classroom meetings will be held at Mill Creek Elementary, 500 N. Middleton Road in Middleton. Face coverings will be required.
Topics to be covered include:
n Choosing farm equipment
n What to do about weeds
n Market and organic gardening
n Pasture establishment and renovation
n Caring for animals
n Water quality
n Feeds and feeding
n Your living soil
Grazing management
The course material will vary to reflect the specific needs of the land in our county. Tours and individual site visits and consultations, soil and water tests, textbook and course notebook are all included.
The 15-week class costs $300 per unit with units meaning spouses, family members, neighbors or business partners. A unit of two people will share a set of materials and receive 1 set of soil and water tests.
For more information and to register contact Samantha Ball, Extension Educator at the Canyon County Extension Office, 501 Main Street, Caldwell. (208) 459-6003, samanthaball@uidaho.edu.