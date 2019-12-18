Library hosts writers and musicians

The Emmett Public Library was filled with sights and sounds of the holidays, Saturday, Dec. 7 when it hosted a book signing opportunity for seven local authors. The afternoon event was spiced up with the colorful Christmas Bazaar that is ongoing currently at the library and by the performances of the Gem County Chamber Players.
The Idaho Author Extravaganza featured seven authors either currently residing in Emmett or have local ties to the community. The literary genre’s represented by the group ranged from fantasy to history with appeal to children, youth and adult readers.
Cody Patton’s “Life of Dodge City” is a young adult readers take on life in the Wild West.
Duane Peterson has authored a variety of books, many of them historical accounts of life in Valley County and the mountains of south central Idaho.
Christine Smith pens the adventures of “Lucy the Cow-dog” for young readers.
Debbie Overman, a self-professed horse lover, has compiled a cookbook for those so involved with their horses or other passions that taking time to cook healthy just seems to slip away. Instapot and Crockpot reigns in her world.
David Vahlberg is a veteran writer and life adventurer with a number of fantasy novels currently in print.
Sue Collins-Vahlberg has her debut publication “Tougher Than Me “ — a humorous comparison of a married couple, and their life circumstances growing up.
Michael Orr is a recent resident of Gem County, uprooted from northern California by the devastating Camp Fire last fall. He recounts that experience in “Burn Scar.” He also has several works that probe the genre of historical fiction including a soon to be released “Stone Scar.”
The musical trio of John Boldon, Stephen McConnel and Jennifer Spicer comprise the Gem County Chamber Players. The group plays throughout the area for special events, in churches and nursing homes with a repertoire of classical and sacred music showcasing a broad range of instruments.
The Christmas Bazaar of new and gently used ornaments and hand-made gift items will continue at the library through Saturday, Dec. 21 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.