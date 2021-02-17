The Emmett School District has proposed a pair of levy measures that will be placed before constituent voters in March. A series of informational meetings are being hosted at each of the schools between now and March 4 for voters to get all the details and to ask questions.
Superintendent Craig Woods will be available at the open meetings to provide information and answer questions on the two measures.
Feb. 18 — Sweet Montour Elementary, 6 p.m.
Feb. 23 — Emmett High, 6 p.m.
Feb. 25 — Ola Community Center, 6 p.m.
March 1 — Butte View Complex, 6 p.m.
March 4 — Emmett Middle School, 6 p.m.
More information can also be accessed at: EmmettSchools.org/levy
The balloting on March 9 will address a proposed two-year supplemental maintenance and operation levy in the amount of $1 million per year. That is $500,000 less than the current supplemental levy that expires this school year.
That measure requires a 50 percent plus one approval to pass.
The second vote would be to create a ten-year School Plant Facilities Levy to generate annual funds to remodel, maintain and address prioritized building projects. The Plant Facilities levy requires a 55 percent plus one majority for approval.