The Idaho Legislature’s caucus elections last week provided no big surprises. It did set the stage for what many lawmakers are calling a “critical” legislative session beginning Jan. 11.
The organizational session of the Idaho Legislature, in which such matters as committee chairmanships, committee assignments, chamber seat selections and the like are decided, took up most of three days last week.
The overwhelmingly Republican House and Senate saw some shifting of chairmanships, mostly to fill retirement vacancies but not considered indicative of major operational or philosophical changes.
COVID-19 related issues and property taxes are among the major topics getting Legislative attention — both in a special session this past summer and in the caucus meetings. How to deal with a generally unexpected growing budget surplus is likely to influence many of the coming debates.
Gem County, which is a part of Legislative District 8, saw some new assignments for its representation in the two branches of the Idaho Legislature. That includes a key Senate committee chairmanship.
Emmett’s Steven Thayn will assume the chairmanship of the Senate Education Committee. Thayn served as the Vice Chair of that committee until the retirement of Dean Mortimer of Idaho Falls this fall.
“Public Education is going through a transformation currently, and facing challenging times,” Thayn said. “It is our job to strengthen Public Schools and at the same time offer parents better and broader choices.”
Thayn pointed out work done since the last legislative session by an interim committee focused on education content standards. “Those are areas we will be looking hard to find better solutions,” he said.
The challenges that schools have faced in dealing with the current coronavirus pandemic may actually be a help in the long-haul according to Thayn.
“Time in class, different delivery methods, all are being experimented with. We have not only to look at the content issues but the funding issues. To this point funding has been totally tied to attendance — enrollment. We need to look at it reflecting learning achievement as well.”
He also pointed to needing to deal with stress issues on families and teachers in the current COVID environment.
“Will this be a tipping point that makes the teacher shortages even more severe? How do we compensate to keep a healthy teacher supply?” he asked.
Thayn cautions against hopes that the current budget surplus being reported by the State of Idaho for the current fiscal year will be a boon to schools.
“About 200 million of that surplus can be attributed to the hold backs the Governor ordered earlier this year in anticipation of the COVID costs,” Thayn said. “It’s not all coming from better than anticipated tax receipts and who knows how long that will continue. It’s going to be an important and interesting session.”
District 8 representative Dorothy Moon of Stanley was involved in the leadership balloting on Wednesday. The third-term House member came up short in her bid to unseat Megan Blanksma of Hammett as the House Majority Caucus Chair.
Prior to the vote Moon voiced her intentions to Idaho Press reporter Betsy Russell.
“I think I would do a great job uniting the caucus,” Moon said. “I just decided last Friday.” Moon said she thought somebody else was going to run, but they didn’t.
“I think I can be pretty fair and respectful,” Moon said. “We need to value everybody’s opinion when we’re in caucus. I think that’s important.”
Moon did see one of her committee assignments change. This year she will serve on the House Agriculture Committee rather than the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.
“I am really excited to be on the Ag Committee,” Moon told the Messenger Index. “The (EET) Committee spent most of its time dealing with Federal regulations. Frankly, it was boring at times. I look forward to seeing how we can enhance agriculture in Idaho.”
Moon will return to her committee positions on the House Resources & Conservation Committee and the Education Committee.
She will be joined on the Resources and Conservation Committee by her fellow District 8 Representative Terry Gestrin of Donnelly.
Gestrin, a fifth-term representative, will also serve on the Revenue & Taxation Committee and the Transportation and Defense Committee.
STATEWIDE LEADERSHIP
As Russell reported in her Eye on Boise column, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, turned back a challenge from Idaho Falls GOP Rep. Wendy Horman last Wednesday to win another term as speaker of the House, and Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, defeated Lewiston GOP Sen. Dan Johnson to become the Idaho Senate’s next top leader.
Horman’s challenge to Bedke was being closely watched; Bedke in 2012 defeated then-Speaker Lawerence Denney, marking the first time in three decades that a top Idaho legislative leader had been deposed by his own party.
Recently, House Republicans have been divided over GOP Gov. Brad Little’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Horman, a fifth-term representative from Idaho Falls, has served as the House vice-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, where she’s taken a key role in crafting education budgets.
Bedke is in his 11th House term.
“We are all honored to be able to lead such a strong group of conservatives in the Idaho House of Representatives,” Bedke said in a statement Wednesday night, after he and all three other House GOP leaders turned back challenges. “This year has presented some incredible challenges, but we’re all confident we can continue to help Idaho recover with policies of smaller government, lower taxes, and personal responsibility.”
Other legislative leadership were positions voted on during closed-door party caucus elections on Wednesday evening by caucus members only. Here are the results:
HOUSE
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, survived a challenge from Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, held his post against a challenge from Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
In the House Democratic caucus, there was one contested leadership race. Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, successfully challenged House Assistant Minority Leader John McCrostie, D-Garden City, to take over that post.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, was unopposed, as was new Minority Caucus Chair Sally Toone, D-Gooding; that position was open due to the retirement of 10-term Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello.
SENATE
In the Senate, the top position, president pro-tem, was open due to the retirement of longtime President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. Winder, who previously was the Senate majority leader, the No. 2 position, won a contested race against Johnson, who has most recently served as the Senate vice-chair of JFAC.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, formerly the Senate majority caucus chair, was unopposed in his bid to move up to majority leader.
In a contested race for Senate assistant majority leader, Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, and Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, faced off; Lee won.
Lee is a fourth-term senator who has served as vice-chair of the Judiciary & Rules Committee as well as on JFAC and the Senate Health & Welfare Committee.
Den Hartog also is a fourth-term senator; she has served as vice-chair of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee, and also on the Education and Transportation committees.
Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, was unopposed in his bid for Senate majority caucus chair.
In the Senate Democratic caucus, there were no contested races. Their leadership team is Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum; Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise; and Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward Engelking, D-Boise.
Betsy Russell, Idaho Press contributed to this article