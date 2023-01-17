Support Local Journalism


Ray Mullins was the backbone of Emmett High basketball for two decades. He wouldn’t want to be called the face of EHS hoops fortunes as he was consistent in diverting the attention away from himself and onto his players throughout his storied coaching career.

Friday night the Emmett community gathered at Huskie Gymnasium to push Mullins to the forefront where he belongs. In a ceremony at halftime of a boys basketball game—one that was relatively brief and would have been to his liking—the facility was official renamed Ray Mullins Gymnasium.


