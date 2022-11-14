school construction committee

Lawmakers on an interim working group on funding school construction confer during a meeting at the state Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022. From left are Sens. Janie Ward-Engelking, Jeff Agenbroad and Lori Den Hartog.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — There’s a reason why Sen. Dave Lent requested an Idaho attorney general’s opinion on the current status of years of litigation over Idaho’s school facilities funding, and placed it in front of every member of the Legislature’s interim working group on funding school construction last week.

“When I read the Supreme Court briefing on it, I was impressed that they very clearly stated that the Legislature had a responsibility that was unfulfilled,” Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who co-chairs the panel, said Friday. “It’s clear that the Supreme Court said ‘don’t rely solely on local property taxes as your main source of funding facilities.’ And what we’re seeing right now in our state is exactly the result of that, that your facilities and related quality of education is dependent on your zip code.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments