BOISE — There’s a reason why Sen. Dave Lent requested an Idaho attorney general’s opinion on the current status of years of litigation over Idaho’s school facilities funding, and placed it in front of every member of the Legislature’s interim working group on funding school construction last week.
“When I read the Supreme Court briefing on it, I was impressed that they very clearly stated that the Legislature had a responsibility that was unfulfilled,” Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who co-chairs the panel, said Friday. “It’s clear that the Supreme Court said ‘don’t rely solely on local property taxes as your main source of funding facilities.’ And what we’re seeing right now in our state is exactly the result of that, that your facilities and related quality of education is dependent on your zip code.”
The legislative working group, which includes 10 lawmakers from both houses and both parties, has held three meetings so far as it works to come up with a proposal to change Idaho’s system for funding school buildings. Currently, it takes a two-thirds vote of local patrons to raise their own property taxes to fund a school bond, and with limited and rare exceptions, that’s the only way to build or replace a school in Idaho.
Yet, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled in 2005 that the Idaho Constitution’s requirement for the Legislature to maintain a “thorough” system of public schools across the state requires that it provide for a “safe environment conducive to learning.”
“The current funding system is simply not sufficient to carry out the Legislature’s duty under the Constitution,” then-Justice Linda Copple Trout wrote for the court.
The Constitution, in Article IX, Section 1, says, “The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Thus far, working group members have come up with more than a dozen possible ways to change the system, ranging from direct grants, revolving loan funds, an expanded bond levy equalization program and lowering voter thresholds to school district debt relief, local option sales taxes, impact fees for school districts and standardized school designs. They’re now weighing and evaluating the many proposals, and hope to narrow them down to a handful they can agree on and propose to the Legislature in January.
“I think we have an excellent opportunity right now to step up,” Lent said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where we have funds that have been set aside on an ongoing basis to be added to the education appropriation, that will allow us to really make this switch and put something in place.”
Idaho also has a big budget surplus, and forecasts suggest that will continue.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, outlined a concept at last week’s meeting to combine a couple of the proposals to shift the roughly $80 million a year in state endowment funds that now flow to Idaho school districts into a facilities program, allowing districts to bond against that annual funding stream rather than against property taxes.
To build schools, districts not only need money, he said; they need “the knowledge and the consistency that it’s going to be there. These are long-term projects.” The endowment funds are earmarked to the schools by the Constitution, he noted. “We know it will be consistent … and it is a significant amount of money that would make a difference.”
Then, he suggested, the two-thirds requirement for bonds could perhaps be lowered, since it would no longer burden property taxpayers. That would require a constitutional amendment.
Lent noted the $330 million a year that’s been allocated to public schools from state sales tax proceeds by HB 1 in the Sept. 1 special legislative session. “It may be an opportunity to use some of that to backfill” the current uses for the endowment funds, he said. “So in essence our public schools would be held whole, and they would have the advantage of a potentially significant property tax reduction in their communities.”
The working group hasn’t yet made any decisions. It’s meeting every two weeks; at its next meeting, members have been assigned to come back with several of the ideas they favor, measured against a list of policy objectives.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the House co-chair of the working group, said, “I don’t have the answer yet as far as the proper mix of local control and input vs. the state funding with that. I think we’ll get there. I just don’t know what that perfect solution is.”
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, noted the differing needs between urban and rural school districts across the state. “I think that’s something this committee cares about,” she said, along with legislators across the state.
Lent agreed, noting that tiny Clark County, with fewer than 1,200 residents, couldn’t hope to pass an $18 million bond to build a new elementary school.
Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home, said it’s also important to take into account the age and condition of existing schools; some districts are struggling to continue to maintain century-old school buildings.
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, noted differing facility needs among charter schools, which receive some facility funds from the state but don’t bond and don’t receive endowment funds.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “I’m very concerned, because I don’t think the state of your facilities should depend on your zip code. Everybody should have top quality schools in their area.”
Blake Youde, lobbyist for BLUUM, a non-profit that works to foster new charter schools in Idaho, presented a recent study the group prepared suggesting that by 2030, based on demographic projections and trends, Idaho will need 104 new schools of all types, including 98 K-8 schools and six high schools.
Fred Birnbaum, director of legislative affairs for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, told the panel he believes Idaho’s already spending enough on schools, when federal coronavirus aid funds and other sources are added to state and local tax funds. However, Ward-Engelking noted that those federal aid funds are temporary and tied to specific purposes, such as reopening schools after the pandemic.
Idaho school officials have already reported to the panel that they are increasingly struggling to pass bonds and provide adequate schools for their students.
Idaho saw nearly two full decades of litigation over its school facilities funding system, in a lawsuit that went to the Idaho Supreme Court five times. The state lost every time, but continued appealing. In 2003, the Legislature tried unsuccessfully to pass a law to cancel the lawsuit; the court ruled it unconstitutional. In 2005, the high court declared the system unconstitutional because it forced children in poor districts to attend school in unsafe buildings.
However, in 2006 the Supreme Court closed the case, saying it was up to the Legislature – not the court – to fix the system. There’s never been any finding that it’s done so.
Monks said, “We went very shortly thereafter into this massive recession, and all funding was cut everywhere, not just in schools. … We ended up seeing this massive reduction in funds. I think we’ve been trying to play catch-up since then.”
“I think we can do better than we’re doing,” he said.
Lent said he’s optimistic the working group will come up with either specific legislation or a report to the 2023 Legislature with recommendations on how to address the problem. “I believe we are on track to do it,” he said.