LaVerne Sessions is a fourth-generation Lemhi County native. Since 2017 LaVerne has served on the Lemhi County Central Republican Committee. She currently serves on a statewide coalition to protect Idaho's youth and families. LAVERNE is a wife, mother of five, and grandmother. She and her husband have owned and operated successful businesses in Lemhi County over the past 35 years.
LAVERNE grew-up in a household where God and country were paramount. Her father, Ray Infanger, served as a State Legislator for 20 years. He was well known throughout the state for his conservative values. He taught her that being a public servant meant listening to the concerns and issues of ALL CONSTITUENTS. She was also taught the importance of putting time and effort into making difficult, long term policy decisions. She saw first-hand the consequences of government overreach and it impacts on land and water rights. LaVerne will never put the needs of special interest groups ahead of those who elected her.
While attending college she experienced how Idaho government works. She had the opportunity to serve a college internship on the State Agriculture Committee. She also served with the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. LaVerne learned to appreciate true statesmen and stateswomen. She believes we are the inheritors of these stalwarts and will fight for the principles and values they created. These values have established Idaho's unequaled quality of life.
Editor's note: Candidate biography is presented as submitted to the Messenger Index. A Q & A with legislative candidates will appear in the April 29 Messenger Index print edition and on this website.