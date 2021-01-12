The deadline set for assuring your business a space in the Gem Community Business Expo has been extended one week until January 18. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. though a location is still to be determined due to changing COVID-19 restrictions.
Last year’s event was held at Emmett High School’s gymnasium and it remains the projected location depending on social distancing requirements in March.
Event organizers in partnership with Payette River Regional Technical Academy are needing a minimum of 40 vendors to make the event viable and have extended the deadline for those commitments for one week — through Monday, Jan. 18. Space is available for commercial businesses ($75) and non-profit organizations ($55) to enhance their business networking and share with the business community and the public their services.
Regardless of location, spaces will be limited so first reservations receive first priority. All reservation fees are fully refundable if event is cancelled.
For additional information and space reservations contact Danielle Marston at 208-477-7934 or marstondanielle@gmail.com