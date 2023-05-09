The city of Star will soon make a decision that could have a huge impact on how the city grows.
Planned near Hillsdale Estates, Willowbrook Development is a 726-acre residential development with an 18-hole golf course. The plan also calls for commercial space and emergency services.
The development would be built out on a large piece of land between Can-Ada Road and State Highway 16.
Contingent on approval, phase one would only include the golf course and golf clubhouse facilities. This includes a restaurant, bar, and pro shop. The 18-hole championship golf course would cover 175 acres of land.
“The focal point of the Willowbrook community will be constructed as the first phase of the Project,” the application letter said. “… The course will be privately owned and maintained, and the public will be welcome to enjoy it — a model that has worked well for the Banbury Meadows course in Eagle. Upon completion, the course will provide a truly world-class venue that is an incredible asset to the City of Star and the overall Treasure Valley region.”
PROJECT SPECSThe residential community of Willowbrook plans for about 1,094 home sites. The application said home types will be offered in a range, some being called “luxury” and others sitting on smaller lots.
“A variety of home types for various homebuyers at a range of price points, including large luxury-style estate lots for families and high-end buyers, smaller lot patio homes for active older adults and those seeking lower maintenance properties, and additional lot size options and corresponding home types in between the estate and patio home sizes,” the application letter said. “The housing variety will be aligned to be compatible with surrounding residential development. Higher density lots will be located on the interior, while larger estate lots are located along the outside adjacent to existing homes.”
Eventually, the developer’s plan is to have about 110,000 square feet of commercial space. There are also plans for civic elements, including sewer, EMS services, and police. Near Purple Sage and Can-Ada roads would be a space for the Star Fire Protection District — the application said the new station would “likely” include Star Police and Ada County EMS.
“Annexation is in the best interest of the City of Star. Willowbrook will provide citizens of Star with a world-class amenity in the form of a championship 18-hole golf course, and a quality mixed-use residential community, supporting positive economic development for the City and its residents,” the application letter said. “Additionally, the planned civic uses, including sewer, fire, police, and EMS services, will provide improved safety and services for adjacent residents.”
If the city chooses to annex, the development would be within the Star Sewer and Water District. For wastewater treatment, there is a plan for a regional lift station around Can-Ada and Purple Sage roads.
“Ultimately, as needed, Willowbrook may develop wastewater treatment on site with use of an MBR treatment plant like SSWD’s current facility,” the application letter said. “This facility would be designed to produce water clean enough to reapply to the golf course for irrigation.”
Drinking water would be provided through a new well drilled within the development along with a storage tank to treat and store water. The application said that any water supply facilities and wastewater treatment would be built by Willowbrook and given to SSWD for operation.
Other than the golf course plus its clubhouse, there are about 89 acres of space with hiking trails. There will also be an additional 31 acres of open space.
The project would be phased out starting in the center with the golf course and its amenities. Phase two would include housing and roads. The remainder of the phasing plan would be determined by outside factors.
“The phasing of the project will depend on grading and market conditions and will evolve as the preliminary plat is developed,” the application letter said. “The preliminary plat application and associated review of traffic impacts and required mitigation will occur before the residential or commercial development phases of the Project may proceed.”
MANY RESIDENTS SAID NO Willowbrook Development’s developer Richard M. Phillips also developed the adjacent Hillsdale Estates.
The Hillsdale Estate Homeowners Association, along with dozens of Star residents, submitted letters objecting to the project.
One concern highlighted by the HOA and residents of the Hillsdale Estates was the range in lot sizes. The HOA worries about the smaller lot’s compatibility with the existing homes.
“The Hillsdale HOA believes Willowbrook’s statement within its narrative that ‘the housing variety will be aligned to be compatible with surrounding residential development’ is vague, unsupported, untrue, and inaccurate,” an attorney representing the HOA wrote. “Willowbrook is proposing a mix of lot sizes ranging from 3,600 square feet to 1 acre with a majority of the lots being between 3,600 square feet and 12,000 square feet. This is not at all compatible with the surrounding area and the existing homes which are approximately 20 years old.”
An increase in traffic was another issue brought to the table.
“Currently Purple Sage Road is a thirty-foot wide rural road with no improvements and a right of way of sixty feet,” the HOA’s attorney wrote. “A three-lane arterial road requires eighty to ninety-seven feet of right of way depending on the configuration. There are twenty-six Hillsdale Estates homes that have direct access onto Purple Sage Road. Similarly, to Deep Canyon, due to a lack of right of way and terrain considerations, this option is infeasible.”
The HOA and residents also took issue with the wastewater and water reuse plan, citing a lack of clarity.
“In addition, Willowbrook alludes to the proposition that an on-site wastewater reuse treatment facility may be implemented within the project,” the HOA’s attorney wrote. “A water reuse project of this kind would require approvals from Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in addition to significant monetary resources to develop this treatment plant. No specifics have been provided as it relates to this project. To the extent that this project is relied upon or contemplated in the overall water portfolio of the project, these plans and approvals should be obtained prior to approval of the rezone and annexation.”
There were about 17 comments written in support of the development. Most of those were people sharing excitement and support for a new golf course.
“I support the Willowbrook development and for the approval of Weiskopf’s designed golf course. It would be a great addition for the community,” Star resident Ken Smith wrote.
The Willowbrook team will ask the Star City Council for annexation and zoning with development approval on May 9 at 7 p.m. Due to the expected turnout, the meeting is being held at Life Spring Church, located at 174 N. Star Road. Residents can still submit comments here.