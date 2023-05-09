Star rendering

A look at the proposed Willowbrook Development which would be located in Star.

 Rendering courtesy provided by BoiseDev courtesy of the City of Star

The city of Star will soon make a decision that could have a huge impact on how the city grows.

Planned near Hillsdale Estates, Willowbrook Development is a 726-acre residential development with an 18-hole golf course. The plan also calls for commercial space and emergency services.


