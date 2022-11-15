Lower water levels and higher sustained summer temperatures have triggered a series of health alerts this year from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and various Districts of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
One of the most recent included a warning of potentially toxic algae blooms on the Payette River. While Cascade Lake at the headwaters of the Payette has a history of algae bloom alerts, particularly in late summer, an alert for portions of the free-flowing Payette are rare.
“It is something that we are monitoring closely with DEQ and the health departments,” said Payette River Master Neil Shippy. “There appears to be a growing level of phosphorous particulates in the river, perhaps originating in Lake Cascade. There has been a lot of growth in that area which might be putting some of that phosphorous pressure on.”
Shippy also acknowledges that the record setting heat of the past couple of summers is a contributing factor. “Sustained heat and slower moving water is probably a major component currently.”
Water levels in the lower Payette River were near record lows in August and September, particularly below the Black Canyon diversion dam. Speculation was that flows out of Lake Cascade were restricted in late summer in part to allow for water to be utilized to help fight fires on West Mountain. Shippy could not confirm or deny that was a factor.
With the conclusion of the irrigation season and the seasonal drawdown of Black Canyon Reservoir currently underway, river levels have risen and flow increased.
That doesn’t mean river health is no longer a concern.
Lingering drought conditions in much of Idaho and a concern about the impact of population growth could have on the vital surface water supply are not being ignored. Idaho health officials are keeping a keen eye on all factors that might be contributing to potential risks in the water.
That includes a recent joint venture between DEQ and Emmett High biology classes. Representatives from DEQ and EHS classes spent two days in October executing a number of testing procedures that provide a biological gauge to the river’s health.
Rather than a chemical testing, which is also done regularly by DEQ water specialists, these observances rely on nature to provide a practical view of water quality and potential problems.
“We are looking to see what the water life tells us about the water quality,” explained DEQ water quality analyst Chase Cusack. “The levels of certain nutrients can be detected fairly accurately by observing the presence of certain species of fish and insects in particular bodies of water.”
“If certain insects are present, we know that certain levels of e.coli or other nutrients are present,” Cusack said. “Some insects and fish actually thrive in a more polluted environment, feeding on those pollutants. They become a warning sign for us to dig deeper.”
Cusack and his team of analysts are surface water analysts. That means they focus on the natural aspects contributing to the water quality. There is an entirely different team of water quality analysts at DEQ that focus on wastewater discharge from water treatment facilities. The information each compile is different, but merged to provide a broader picture of water quality in Idaho rivers and lakes.
Gathering that information requires a lot more than just passive observation.
Cusack and two of his fellow water quality analysts from DEQ demonstrated a couple of specific techniques to the EHS students.
One was the use of “electro-fishing”. Using a special probe that provides an electronic pulse into the water, the analysts are able to stun small fish present in the water under observation. They can then gather the fish to identify and document species to profile which are currently inhabiting the study waters.
A second method is to skim waters where insects are most likely to be present. In most cases that is an aerated or faster moving flow. The insects are drawn into a special bucket with a filtering sock that enables the analysts to obtain information as to the species of insects present and in what quantities.
The students were engaged in the collection process and then instructed on the methods of identification.
For biology teacher Larry Nigro, the two days of “live learning” was invaluable.
“Most of these kids are somewhat familiar with the river,” Nigro said. “Many of them fish here regularly but have never looked at the water from this point of view. Understanding that the water and what lives in it can tell its own story becomes real when we are able to have these opportunities.”
Nigro, who previously taught biology at EHS in the 1990s said that the opportunities to engage kids with a real life laboratory have become less available as cost of transporting students to relevant locations have been limited by overall budgetary constraints.
“We used to take a full day trip all the way up the Payette — all the way to Cascade — to perform a variety of tests and observations,” Nigro said. “Hopefully this venture with DEQ can help revive that and allow the students to become an on-going part of the monitoring process.”
The recent observations conducted near the north entrance to Gem Island were encouraging for DEQ and the students. Despite the low water levels, the cooling temperatures appear to have mitigated some of the earlier algae growth concerns at least down river.
The levels of phosphorous in the river remain a concern for observers, as well as e.coli presence. E.coli is normally attributed to animal waste — domestic or wild. The e.coli levels in the lower Payette have recently dropped according to Cusack. though it is uncertain why.
“We don’t have enough data yet to determine if this is a drop in wildlife in the area or reduction of other animal waste being introduced to the river,” Cusack said. “Whatever, it’s a good sign we will continue to watch.”
Keeping an eye on all of the factors that can impact water quality is something that DEQ is hopeful can be aided by local student involvement in the future.
“The health of this river is an indicator of the health of the future of this region,” said Cusack.