Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Lower water levels and higher sustained summer temperatures have triggered a series of health alerts this year from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and various Districts of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

One of the most recent included a warning of potentially toxic algae blooms on the Payette River. While Cascade Lake at the headwaters of the Payette has a history of algae bloom alerts, particularly in late summer, an alert for portions of the free-flowing Payette are rare.


Recommended for you

Load comments