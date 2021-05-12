Kami McGann may have been petite, but she was a force to be reckoned with. Whether in pursuit of excellence in her profession, on the hunt for wild game, or engaging with her two young sons, the 42-year old mother, wife, scientist, always gave more than 100 percent.
It was no surprise then that when she was diagnosed with an incurable form of breast cancer she would tackle it head on. As a medical science laboratory technician, Kami knew full well what she was facing. Her diagnosis came just months after having been promoted to Lab Manager and Lead Scientist at Valor Health.
Triple negative metastatic breast cancer was the terminology used in April 2019 in explaining to Kami and her husband Scott what the small lump that had been detected meant.
“The oncologist was very open,” Scott recalls. “He told us there were no positives – no DNA markers to indicate much hope. The only positive is that it was “early” and we would have some time. I think I always thought there would be more – I certainly prayed there would be.”
According to Scott it was the scientist in Kami that came to the forefront almost immediately.
“She always approached everything very directly,” Scott said. “No sugar coating. Even in her spiritual life she approached her voracious study of the Bible like a scientist, finding her strength by consuming the Word.”
That’s where she also found her inspiration to face each day – however many there may be – with intention and purpose. Influenced by the writings of Christian author Kay Warren, Kami made a deliberate decision to “Choose Joy” every day, in every circumstance.
“She just saw too much to miss out on to choose any other approach,” Scott said. “The biggest struggle for her was the idea that she would not live to see her boys grow into young men. The pain and the challenges of the disease never took the front row with her. While she certainly would have days when she might feel blue, she intentionally chose to focus on others – to focus on the joy of each day.”
Scott said Kami was constantly reminding him to refocus on what was important.
“I remember many times in taking her to Boise for chemo treatments that I would get frustrated by the traffic,” Scott said. “She would chide me — Scott, really, this is what you choose to get angry over?”
While Kami endured seven types of chemotherapy to delay the progression of the disease, she refused to pull back and focus on herself alone.
That was part of her pre-cancer approach to life as well.
Scott and Kami were introduced to each other in 2007, not long after she began working at the Valor Lab. A match made on the range you might say. Already an experienced hunter, Kami soon caught Scott’s passion for bowhunting.
She also immersed herself in supporting Scott’s hunting opus – the Scooters Hunting Camp which has introduced over 5,000 kids to hunting over the past 20 years. When the camp was held May 1 this year, her smiling face and hugs were missed by the hundreds of kids and volunteers for the first time in 15 years.
“She always manned the registration table,” Scott said. “Her smile and her hugs were noticeably absent. I think the rest of us shared a few more ourselves to fill the void a little.”
The void is noticeable elsewhere in Emmett. Not just the McGann household or hunting circles. Throughout the battle, between treatments, Kami remained on the job in her beloved Valor lab. Even with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, she manned her post to provide the needed services for patients.
“That was her second family,” Scott said. “She loved her co-workers, she loved her patients, and she knew they loved her too.”
Since original diagnosis just over two years ago Kami kept battling with a variety of treatments. But there was a continued spread of the disease. In November 2020 Scott and Kami were informed that all the treatments available locally had been exhausted. A trip to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas confirmed that there was presence of cancer cells near the spine, but with any luck she could still have a few years.
Still, Kami chose to keep working. Keep encouraging others. Keep experiencing whatever joy she could and share it each day.
Kami started experiencing headaches in February. On Valentines Day she was hospitalized. Tests indicated that the cancer had spread to her brain fluid. February 18 she went home for hospice care.
“She was aware that she was home and smiled, was seemingly totally at peace,” Scott said. Less than 24 hours later she was gone.
The choices Kami made in facing her disease have impacted many who knew her, and many who may be yet unaware. The spirit of choosing joy has become the theme for Valor Health’s entire week of honoring health care workers this week. Administrators and co-workers consistently point to her example as an inspiration to move forward.
Valor Health CEO Brad Turpen says that “ Kami was the consummate professional — an amazing leader whose impact was felt throughout Valor Health. She showed us how to live life with positivity and joy. We miss her knowledge, her compassionate leadership style, and her radiant, infectious smile.”
Her approach to the requirements and restrictions in place during the pandemic was simple according to Scott. “You do whatever you have to do to. Socially distance — do it. Wear a mask — do it. Take extreme sanitation measures — do it. And choose to be joyful in doing it.”
In January her Choose Joy mantra was placed on thousands of Banducci coffee cups. In the past couple of weeks over 200 flowers with words of encouragement have been anonymously placed on business doors and windows throughout downtown Emmett.
A Celebration of Kami McGann’s life will be hosted by Valor Health on its campus at noon on Saturday. An open house for the community will continue that celebration from 1 until 3 p.m.
Kami’s contagious smile and positive energy continues to radiate throughout the Valor campus and our community. Many are following her example and deliberately Choosing Joy each day.