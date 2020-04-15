“Soft closure” in the Emmett School District means moving forward with its commitment to educating its student population with an aggressive distance learning model. This week students K-8 return to a virtual class room environment, receiving scheduled class room direction via on-line connections with their respective teachers.
“For the past two weeks we have seen this model roll out to our high school students and we believe with significant success,” ESD superintendent Craig Woods told the Messenger Index. “This past week we have been able to get Chromebooks distributed to our K through 8 kids and this week they are to reconnect in emergency distance learning with their teachers and fellow students.”
The format calls for very specific instructional times as a group in Google Meetings and also with direct one to one communication between teacher and student. According to Woods this will continue through the end of May, adhering to the pre-coronavirus calendar.
Woods emphasized the need for parents to keep in touch with their student’s teachers, watch for email advisories, and encourage students to embrace this new learning model.
Last week the Idaho State Board of Education issued a continuance of its soft closure of public schools for the remainder of this school year due the coronavirus health threat. Two weeks ago the State Board approved a statewide soft closer through April 20. Last week’s action now extends to the previous scheduled ends of school years in late May or early June. At the same time it extended the soft closure, the State Board left the door open to possibly take stricter action or possibly allow local school boards to potentially reopen their schools under criteria yet to be determined.
Two of Idaho’s largest school districts, Boise and West Ada, have determined they are not going to be able to adequately deliver the distance learning experience and have formally terminated the school year.
A series of meetings this week may clarify a number of positions.
The State Board has a couple of meetings scheduled. The Emmett School District Board of Trustees met Monday evening to review the progress being made with the distance learning model fashioned by ESD administration and teachers.
At this point ESD does not anticipate reopening school buildings for classroom usage this school year. It is planning on meeting all curriculum requirements through the emergency distance learning platform.
Wood’s did offer a caveat to students, particularly high school seniors. If they have allowed the disruption of class room instruction to be an excuse to fall behind on their requirements, they may face summer school sessions to complete the work before receiving an official diploma may be issued.
Actual plans for graduation continue to be discussed between administrators and seniors and their parents. Whether a virtual graduation ceremony will be held or a delayed physical graduation sometime later this summer will be planned is likely to be determined this week.
Daily updates on the emergency distance learning process are posted at emmettschools.org