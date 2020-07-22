June home sales strong in Gem County

Home sales picked up in Gem County with 32 properties closing in June of 2020, an increase of 88.2% compared to the year before and 68.4% increase over May 2020 as REALTORS® and consumers heeded Idaho’s stay-home order for any non-essential transactions.
Michelle Bailey, 2020 President of Boise Regional REALTORS® had this explanation: “This rebound in closed sales was due to pent up buyer demand and the fact that our market was strong before the pandemic hit our region.”
The median sales price in June 2020, for new construction and existing/resale combined, was $262,937, up 18.3% from the year before. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. Prices continue to be driven by historically low inventory and persistent demand. Inventory levels were down year-over-year again, with 37 homes available for purchase at the end of the month, a 27.5% decrease from June 2019.
One way to measure the supply vs. demand relationship is by using the Months Supply of Inventory metric (or MSI) metric, which measures compares pending sales (buyer demand) to and inventory (supply). A balanced market — not favoring buyers or sellers — is between 4-6 months. In June 2020, the overall months’ supply of inventory was at 1.4 months.
“Inventory is needed across the board, but demand is especially high for existing homes,” added Bailey. “If you’re considering selling but want to limit interactions with the public, talk to your REALTOR® about virtual tours, tactics to minimize foot traffic, personal protective equipment, and other ways to keep you and others safe.”
We’ll be taking an in-depth look at these trends and additional data for Gem County in our forthcoming mid-year market report which will be released on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 as part of the Gem County Housing Summit. Register at boirealtors.com/2020-housing-summits.