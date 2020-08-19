Home sales were strong in July with 35 closings, an increase of 66.7% compared to July 2019. Prices were also up with the overall median sales price reaching $262,937 an increase of 18.3% compared to July 2019. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends.
“Gem County home prices continue to be driven by historically low inventory and persistent demand,” explained Michelle Bailey, 2020 President for Boise Regional REALTORS®. “Our market has faced low inventory for years now, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recession have put even more pressure on the supply/demand relationship.”
The Months Supply of Inventory metric, or MSI, measures the supply vs. demand relationship by comparing sales (buyer demand) to inventory (supply). A balanced market — not favoring buyers or sellers — is between 4-6 months. In July 2020, the overall months’ supply of inventory was at 1.0 months — the lowest number we’ve seen since January 2016 when we began tracking the metric.
So, just how many homes were for sale in Gem County? At the end of July, there were 32 homes available for purchase, down 42.9% year-over-year. Of those available homes, 21 were existing/resale and 11 new construction homes.
“Gem County needs more housing inventory, especially in the existing supply, to meet buyer demand,” noted Bailey. “Selling your home may feel daunting during these uncertain times, but your REALTOR® can offer valuable expertise and help guide you through the process.”