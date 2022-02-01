Voters in Gem County will have some new faces to consider for representation in the Idaho legislature. Who those candidates will be is yet to be determined but action last week by Idaho’s highest court confirmed the re-districting plans adopted by the citizen’s redistricting committee in November.
Gem County will no longer share District 8 with Valley, Boise, Custer and Lemhi counties. Gem County and a portion of Ada County between Hwy 16 and Hwy 55, north of Highway 20-26 — primarily Eagle — will become a newly reconfigured District 14.
In a unanimous opinion issued late Thursday, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected all four legal challenges to the state’s new legislative redistricting plan, clearing the way for candidates to begin filing to run for office in the new legislative districts on Feb. 28.
Gem County had not been among those filing challenges. Since Gem County had not been split in the redistricting process there were no apparent legal grounds to challenge the plan, according to commissioner Bill Butticci.
Bart Davis, co-chair of the citizen redistricting commission, said at the time the legislative redistricting plan was revealed, “I’ve got friends that are now expected to run against each other. That’s not fun. But we didn’t look to see where they lived. … Our first allegiance was not to protect our friends.”
That apparently will play out in the new District 14. Emmett’s Steven Thayn holds the current District 8 Senate seat. C. Scott Grow of Eagle is in his third term in the current District 14 Senate seat. Both have told the Messenger Index that they intend to file to run for the new District 14 seat in the May Republican primary.
Both current District 8 representatives, Terry Gestrin of Donnelly and Dorothy Moon of Stanley, will not be in the new District. Current District 14 representative Gayann DeMordaunt plans to run for a fourth term in that seat. Mike Moyle, the other current District 14 representative, will be in a different district in the new configuration. All confirmed candidates will be running on the Republican primary ballot on May 17.
All are expected to make an appearance this Saturday at the Gem County Republican’s Lincoln Day banquet.
Official filings to run for those legislative seats, on either the Republican or Democratic primary ballots, must be filed by March 11. Filings open Feb. 28.
The geographic and demographic makeup of the new District 14 will not look much like the old District 8.
District 8 still exists. It will just not have Gem County anchoring its western edge after this legislative session. As it currently is configured, Emmett is the metropolis of the five county district. According to the 2020 Census Emmett has a population of 7,647, more than the combined populations of the next two largest cities in the District — McCall (3,686) and Salmon (3,119).
Geographically District 8 is one of the larger political divisions in the State. Emmett to Salmon is 244 miles and a five hour drive apart. Emmett and Eagle are 15 miles apart.
According to 2020 Census figures, Gem County (18,703) and Valley County (11,792) were the two counties in the group that showed significant growth between 2010 and 2020. Valley County, paced by a 23.2 percent increase in McCall, increased its overall population 19 percent. Gem County saw a 14.4 percent increase with Emmett increasing 16.6 percent over the past decade. Lemhi and Custer were flat or lost some population during that same time and Boise County saw an 8.3 percent increase.
Growth might be a common ground for Gem County and its new district partners in north Ada County to meet upon, though Eagle certainly has dealt with a faster pace than Emmett. The Census figures show Eagle’s population in 2020 at 30,346, an increase of 52 percent since 2010.
Two stark contrasts in the communities are age and income distribution. The largest population segmentation in the Eagle area is under 18. Gem County has a much older demographic balance. The estimated annual income per household in Eagle is $120,000 per year, nearly three-times the Gem County average.
The Eagle area of Ada County and all of Gem County have been heavily Republican with a conservative bent for the past ten years in separate legislative districts. None of the announced candidates see that changing just because new district lines have drawn them together. Perhaps Emmett and Eagle will find they have more than Hwy 16 in common.