Veteran Flights

With the help of caregivers from The Cottage in Mountain Home, Robert Bulgin, 93, walks away from a 1940s vintage Stearman biplane after a flight over Emmett Municipal Airport on Thursday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


EMMETT — The smell of aviation fuel filled the wind at the Emmett Airport on Sept. 7 as a two-seater plane took to the skies, a 93-year-old veteran riding shotgun.

Dream Flights came to Idaho on Sept. 7 and 8, giving around 15 veterans from The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care flights in an open cockpit plane, the Boeing-Stearman, to honor them for their service.

Veteran Flights

Robert Bulgin, 93, smiles as he is helped into the front cockpit of a 1940s vintage Stearman biplane at Emmett Municipal Airport on Thursday. A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bulgin served as a gunner in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.


Veteran Flights

Robert Bulgin, 93, looks out from the front cockpit of a 1940s vintage Stearman biplane as he prepares for his flight Thursday.
Veteran Flights

A 1940s vintage Stearman biplane carrying Robert Bulgin, 93, and pilot Darryl Fisher taxis toward the runway at Emmett Municipal Airport on Thursday.
Veteran Flights

A Stearman biplane, built in 1943 as a primary trainer for WWII pilots, takes off from Emmett Municipal Airport on a Dream Flight with veteran Robert Bulgin aboard.
Veteran Flights

Dream Flights founder Darryl Fisher taxis a 1940s vintage Stearman biplane out for a Dream Flight over Emmett Municipal Airport on Thursday.
Veteran Flights

Dream Flight founder Darryl Fisher, right, smiles as Robert Bulgin, 93, reacts to his flight after landing in a 1940s vintage Stearman biplane.
Veteran Flights

U.S. Air Force veteran Robert Bulgin, 93, thanks Dream Flights founder Darryl Fisher for making a dream come true after a 15-minute flight over Emmett Municipal Airport on Thursday.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments