Robert Bulgin, 93, smiles as he is helped into the front cockpit of a 1940s vintage Stearman biplane at Emmett Municipal Airport on Thursday. A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bulgin served as a gunner in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.
EMMETT — The smell of aviation fuel filled the wind at the Emmett Airport on Sept. 7 as a two-seater plane took to the skies, a 93-year-old veteran riding shotgun.
Dream Flights came to Idaho on Sept. 7 and 8, giving around 15 veterans from The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care flights in an open cockpit plane, the Boeing-Stearman, to honor them for their service.
The Boeing-Stearman planes were built between 1940-1945 and designed to train World War II pilots.
”I’ve always wanted to do that, and now I have,” Robert Bulgin said, grinning.
Bulgin started his career in the United States Air Force in August 1950. Bulgin was a gunner on aircraft in Korea and Vietnam.
The last time he flew was in Vietnam.
Bulgin retired in March 1973 after 21 years of service. He earned multiple medals and awards for his service, including the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.
”This is a dream come true,” Bulgin said after the 15-minute flight. “I’m enthralled with the whole dang thing. My grandfather did this in ‘89.”
While Buglin didn’t have family there to watch his flight, he had several good friends watching as he climbed into the Boeing-Stearman with help from Darryl Fisher, founder of Dream Flights.
Among onlookers were three of his caregivers from The Cottage in Mountain Home: Administrator Nancy Flore, Nick Chapa and Makayla Newton.
“I wasn’t even scheduled to work today. I’m not on the clock, I just came to support,” Chapa said. “I love all my residents so much and so any little thing that I can be a part of with them, I’ll do it.”
Bulgin’s opportunity to participate in this dream flight means everything to him — it serves as a reminder of where he’s been, Chapa said. It was thrilling for Chapa to watch his resident step into a plane and take to the skies for the first time in years.
”You’re never too old to make your dreams come true,” Flore said.
Things like this flight improve a person’s quality of life dramatically, Flore said, giving folks something to look forward to and an increased sense of purpose. For Fisher, the flights are all about giving back to those who sacrificed so much for the United States.
“It’s really humbling,” Fisher said. “How do you repay somebody for that sacrifice?”
Fisher piloted his first dream flight in 2011, and has since given 6,300 dream flights. This year alone, Fisher’s organization has done 640 flights and even though he celebrated his 60th birthday last week, he isn’t planning on stopping anytime soon.
”As long as I’m alive, we’ll keep doing it. We’ll figure out a way,” Fisher said. “I didn’t serve and so it’s just my way of saying thanks and doing what I can do at this point in my life to lift their spirits and make their life a little better.”
Dream flights has around 15 pilots that take veterans all around the U.S. to the clouds.
”They love it,” Fisher said. “It’s changed their lives.”
Many seniors come back from the skies forever changed, Bob Brodie, one of the many pilots working with Fisher, said.
”You just watch them and they light up, it’s magic,” Brodie said.
All of it would be “impossible” without sponsors, Fisher said, particularly SportClips and American Airlines, who both donate money and volunteers to cover their expenses. It’s a combined effort to give veterans like Bulgin a “fun flight,” Fisher said.
To Bulgin, flying is about more than a good view — it’s an experience.
”It was wonderful,” Bulgin said. “It was a feeling more than a look — I was looking everywhere but it’s a feeling that you have that you’re in God’s realm.”
