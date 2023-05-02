SH16PIP_Ph2Const_8

Interchanges with overpasses will be constructed at I84, Franklin Road, Ustick Road, Chinden and SH44. The SH-16 extension will go over Cherry Lane and McMillan Road with overpasses but no access ramps.

While construction is well under on several aspects of the SH-16 extension from Chinden to I84, last week the Idaho Transportation Department shared some of the design plans it has for the third and final phase of multimillion dollar project. This phase includes completing interchanges in five locations: I-84, Franklin Road, Ustick Road, US-20/26 and SH-44. No plans for SH-16 north of the SH-44 interchange are included in these plans.

When these interchanges are complete, State Highway 16 will be the Treasure Valley’s first limited-access, north-south highway. Limiting access to a few interchanges allows traffic to continue moving without stopping at driveways or side streets.


