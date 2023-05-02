Interchanges with overpasses will be constructed at I84, Franklin Road, Ustick Road, Chinden and SH44. The SH-16 extension will go over Cherry Lane and McMillan Road with overpasses but no access ramps.
While construction is well under on several aspects of the SH-16 extension from Chinden to I84, last week the Idaho Transportation Department shared some of the design plans it has for the third and final phase of multimillion dollar project. This phase includes completing interchanges in five locations: I-84, Franklin Road, Ustick Road, US-20/26 and SH-44. No plans for SH-16 north of the SH-44 interchange are included in these plans.
When these interchanges are complete, State Highway 16 will be the Treasure Valley’s first limited-access, north-south highway. Limiting access to a few interchanges allows traffic to continue moving without stopping at driveways or side streets.
The purpose of last week’s meeting in Nampa was to share plans for each interchange and gather public input. If you were unable to attend the meeting you can take a virtual tour online through May at itdprojects.org/sh16corridor.
This virtual tour includes design plans for each future interchange on State Highway 16. The tour begins at I-84, the south end of State Highway 16 and continues north to State Highway 44. It includes plans for I-84, Franklin Road, Ustick Road, US-20/26 and SH-44.
The future interchanges will serve between 65,000 and 110,000 vehicles per day by 2045. Once the interchanges are completed, the average travel time from I-84 to SH-44 is expected to be 7-10 minutes using SH-16.
At each location on the virtual tour you can scroll down to watch the transition between the current phase (under construction now) and the final interchange. At the end of the tour, you’ll find a comment form to share your thoughts with ITD.