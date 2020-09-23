ITD opens Chinden West expansion

The Idaho Transportation Department has opened four lanes of Chinden Boulevard from Idaho Highway 16 to Linder Road to traffic, marking a major milestone in the Chinden West Corridor project. This widening could dramatically impact the commute for Emmett residents working in Boise.
The widening of this section of Chinden Boulevard from two lanes to four began this spring. It will ensure the safety and mobility of the traveling public ahead of new development in the area. The new roadway includes four 12-foot travel lanes, two in each direction, and a detached 10-foot pathway to the south for bicyclists and pedestrians.
“Credit for this project’s success goes to the great partnership of everyone involved,” said Jayme Coonce, Engineering Manager for ITD District 3. “To reach this milestone, we needed the hard work and support from the City of Meridian, the developer, the Ada County Highway District, and our contractor, Idaho Materials and Construction.”
As this three mile section reopens to typical highway conditions, Locust Grove to Eagle Road will see a significant traffic shift, which began Sept. 21, that will eliminate one through lane, both east and westbound, at the Eagle intersection.
“At the east end of the ChindenWest corridor, paving operations will be occurring between Locust Grove and Eagle Road,” said Michael Lucas, ITD’s project manager for this section. “The necessary lane shift may result in increased congestion during peak drive times. We encourage motorists to consider alternate routes when possible and appreciate everyone’s patience.”
The two-mile segment between Linder Road and Locust Grove Road is underway with the most significant construction activities scheduled for 2021.
The ChindenWest Corridor is a vital east-west connection in the heart of the Treasure Valley. The construction will add travel lanes, widen shoulders, and build a separated path parallel to the roadway. The project website, ITDprojects.org/ChindenWest, serves as a hub of information for the public, including videos that provide a window into the future. The one-stop-shop website includes detailed information about construction activities, anticipated traffic impacts, and the improvement designs.