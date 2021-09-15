Over the past several weeks a number of questions or complaints have been forwarded to the Messenger Index regarding the progress on the rebuild of a portion of S Johns Avenue.
This project is funded by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) but the construction project itself is outsourced, in this case to Diamond Construction. Total cost of the project is budgeted through LHTAC records at $3.4 million with most all funds coming from federal allocations through LHTAC.
While this project is not under the direction of the City of Emmett and/or its Public Works Department, Mayor Gordon Petrie did provide us some answers or explanations to some of those questions.
Petrie noted that “it’s a federal/state project taking place because the city lacked the funding to fix the myriad of issues and faults along Johns that needed fixing — we certainly didn’t want to run a bond election to get it done.”
Issue #1: The fence of more than one house was taken down with no warning or notice, even there were dogs and/or children
Petrie: The city has no information regarding this concern. Clint (Seamons) has personally observed crews attempting to contact folks in their homes during the day when a fence in our right-of-way was going to be moved. We know of one house that made contact with Clint, but no children were involved that we know of, and while there were dogs, the homeowner indicated he didn’t let the dogs out his front in any event. The contractors had tried to contact the owner, but he was not home. Once the city learned there was any issue, a temporary fence was put in place where he indicated he wanted it pending construction of the new one. As far as we know, he was satisfied with the result.
Issue #2: There are several areas where the new grade for the sidewalk is 10-15 inches higher than before, some right at a gate. Will this be corrected by the contractor’s expense or the homeowners?
Petrie: The short answer is the contractor takes care of any “corrections”. But please understand, the grade is the grade. When the ROW team went through to acquire rights-of-way from homeowners—about four years ago, as I recall everyone was shown the current plan. This technique is an IDT requirement designed to mitigate complaints such as apparently you have received. If ownership has changed since then, we are unaware of such. Those in a hole were advised the grade would probably not be the same.
Issue #3: There are lots of areas where the new sidewalk grade is much higher than previous.
Petrie: Remember, we are in the MIDDLE of the project and certain things are done at certain times. The areas that need backfill will be backfilled with landscape rock if it’s located in the ROW or will receive landscape repair if outside the ROW. The project will NOT leave any areas open-graded or without backfill by the time the project is completed. There will be a punch-list developed and knocked out before we release the contractor.
Issue #4: One has to scroll quite a ways on the city website to get updates and the updates are so outdated, it says “the complete closure should have been over 3 weeks ago”
Petrie: Currently the city website says we are phasing closures starting at 4th to 7th. We try to keep our website updated with relevant info without putting in so much stuff it’s hard to find.
Issue #5: How can they get the project substantially complete in 6 weeks when they haven’t even started on the 12th street round about.
Petrie: Sadly, the project lost two weeks when a certain utility—NOT IDAHO POWER, which came in and did a great job for us—couldn’t hire a work crew to move their stuff because they contract out for their crews. So, we share that frustration as well. I wish we had control over such things, but we don’t.
Issue #6: Computer directions to any part of this road are inadequate and not the least bit updated. If one doesn’t know Emmett, one could easily become lost. Especially when some closures are for short times with no signage telling you how to get out of their mess
Petrie: We have nothing to do with “computer directions” to ANY part of the city. (I know BING maps has a disclaimer about not blaming them if construction is happening.) With regard to the signage, the contractor is responsible for it in coordination with IDT and the signage company they contract with. Since the project began, the contractor has experienced instances where once they are shut down for the night, someone passing through doesn’t like a sign and moves it.
Issue # 7: Many people who live around here are getting really tired of not knowing anything and by the time they get home, there’s no one at the city to talk to.
Petrie: How about calling the Mayor at 208-398-2023 and leaving a message after hours if I’m not still here at the office working? They will have an answer no later than the next work day. The city cannot fix problems it doesn’t know about. We get the obvious, it’s an inconvenience, but we are as responsive as we can be on issues over which we have control. The numerous faults on Johns are finally being fixed.
Issue #8: No flyers at individual houses with updates. Not to be mention the “mess” they are leaving in some yards.
Petrie: We have asked the consultant/contractor to “scrub” the construction areas and try to identify properties where they may be leaving a “mess” or other debris—and get it cleaned up. We are also exploring options with them to better communicate with those along Johns. If all else fails, call Clint at 208-365-9569 ext. 7 just like we put in the News to Use for this week—or my direct line, as suggested above.
Here’s the key to remember: it’s a construction area. No matter how much lipstick you put on that pig, it’s still an oinker. If something CAN be done about an issue we will do our best to mitigate a problem.
Here’s the latest update on paving: October 25-29 is now the targeted window. We work closely with the contractor to ensure any delays are legitimate. Currently, we are on target for that window, barring unforeseen circumstances.