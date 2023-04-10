Irrigation Canal filling

Residents are cautioned to be careful near irrigation canals and reminded that all canals are private property and are not approved for public recreation.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The cooler, wet March has allowed a brief delay in the start of irrigation season the Gem County, but with temperatures starting to push into the 70s, that’s about to change.

Water began flowing into the Black Canyon Canal last week — it takes several days for the canal to fill on its route all the way to the Parma area. The Emmett Irrigation District is projecting that it will start its hydro-pumps to begin filling the Northside Canal on April 17. That’s about two weeks later than normal.


Recommended for you

Load comments