The cooler, wet March has allowed a brief delay in the start of irrigation season the Gem County, but with temperatures starting to push into the 70s, that’s about to change.
Water began flowing into the Black Canyon Canal last week — it takes several days for the canal to fill on its route all the way to the Parma area. The Emmett Irrigation District is projecting that it will start its hydro-pumps to begin filling the Northside Canal on April 17. That’s about two weeks later than normal.
The Last Chance Ditch Company is also expecting to start its diversion from the Payette near the Plaza Road bridge about April 17.
The heavy March snowfall in the mountain regions has pushed the Payette River drainage snowpack to nearly 130 percent of normal. But with temperatures now rising toward average Spring levels, snow melt may come quicker than desired.
All of the Payette drainage below the Cascade and Deadwood Reservoir dams will immediately impact water levels in the Payette River as it comes through Gem County. Those working or playing on or near the Payette and its tributaries are reminded to be aware of the potential for quick changes in water levels without warning. This is a normal condition in Gem County, often through much of June. Significant flooding is not anticipated unless a major warming trend should materialize in the coming weeks. Forecasters are projecting the rest of April should be at or below normal with additional precipitation expected. Some mountain areas could be subject to flash flooding with a major rainfall event.