Irrigation 'fix' price soars

In September 2019 water users who draw their irrigation supply from the Emmett Irrigation District (EID) canal on the north side of the Payette River met with representatives of the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) in a heated discussion of a projected assessment increase of up to 33 percent. The assessment was to cover the irrigation district’s share of some improvements to the water intake portal and trash collection grates at Black Canyon Dam.
Now the numbers have changed and not to the water users advantage. Revisions of estimates provided to EID in May have more than doubled that increase to as much as a 68 percent hike for four years.
The increases are not just about increased construction costs. Its more about the share of the proposed $7.06 million project that will be born by EID water users. The original estimates presented at the public meeting on Sept. 11. 2019 allocated nine percent of the proposed costs to EID. Now the formula’s being quoted by BOR officials are for either 21 or 25 percent of the total project costs.
“This is not an acceptable allocation of the costs shares,” Korth Elliott, chairman of the EID board told the Messenger Index last week. “Not only is the share out of balance but we don’t even believe the entire scope of the project is necessary.”
The project as presented by BOR at the meeting in September has not changed. They are still advocating repairs to the intake structure that diverts water from the Black Canyon Reservoir to a pair of power generating turbines and a pair of hydropumps that supply water to the Northside canal. They are also including the replacement of an existing trash rack that helps keep debris in the reservoir from entering the diversion penstocks with an automatic trash rake.
EID accepts the need for work on the intake portals. The share of that cost appears out of balance to them, however, based on the months of operation of their hydropumps versus the operation time of the BOR’s power generating turbine units.
Trash rack or rake
The entire need for the rack to rake conversion is questioned by EID and it accounts for a large portion of the costs. BOR figures provided in September put the automated trash rack as $2.9 million of the $7 million dollar total costs.
“The BOR cites safety concerns as the reason for shifting from the currently manual removal methods to the automate rake,” Elliott said. “There has not been one incident in nearly 100 years that makes that a viable concern.”
Elliot further points out that current BOR projections do not include the costs of hauling debris away from the dam once it is raked from the reservoir by the proposed automated system. Current standards allow the debris to be repositioned in the water to flow over the adjacent spillway. If debris is actually lifted out of the river it cannot be returned and must be hauled away.
A log boom placed from the northside of the spillway out into the reservoir a few years ago has already had a significant impact in reducing the amount of debris that even reaches the intake trash racks.
Cost fluctuations
It is the constant fluctuation of cost estimates that also anger EID officials.
The $7 million dollar projected costs in September were a dramatic increase from a $4 million dollar figure less than 18 months before.
Coupled with the shift in cost share the projected demands on the irrigation district could be crippling.
The total bill EID was looking at in September was $630,000. Now that estimate is between $1.48 million and $1.76 million.
That canal provides irrigation water to approximately 2,500 water users and 23,106 acres of land. The annual assessment in 2019 was $28 per acre. The lower end of the new estimates would make that $44.05 per acre for four years or 47.10 per acre at the higher end.
Additional costs pending
And that does not include another pending repair that is also going through the roof.
The EID has been working with the BOR for a couple of years to update its hydropumps.
“We need to replace the runners,” EID manager Neil Shippy said. “We have been planning on that and they have engineered the needs and determined that we should replace the bronze alloy runners that have exceeded their expected life span with stainless steel ones. That cost estimate a few months ago was provided us at $130,000. Now the BOR is saying it will cost $380,000."
EID has looked at alternative methods of funding their share of the projects, including taking a long term bond proposal to its user base. The costs of the bond, both in administrative costs and interest costs, appear to make the four year assessment option more fiscally responsible.
Spreading the cost of the project over four years is possible as it is the time frame the BOR has projected to complete the project. Each party would pay its costs as they occur over that time frame.
Call to action
Currently the EID is asking its patrons to raise their voices to the BOR and to Idaho representation in Congress. EID board members have already had a conference call with Senator Jim Risch and with a representative of Congressman Russ Fulcher’s office.
In a letter to their patrons, the EID board is asking for their help to “stop the Trash Rake from being installed and holding the USBR responsible for the exorbitant costs incurred by their projects.”
They are also asking patrons to contact all Idaho representatives in Washington D.C. as often as possible to press for their help “in halting the costly expense to the district for an unnecessary trash rake.”
The Emmett Irrigation District is fully aware that some additional expenses are necessary to maintain their portion of the nearly century-old partnership. They seriously doubt whether all those expenses are necessary and question the constant soaring cost share estimates.