On Wednesday, 55-year-old Meridian resident Catherine Skidmore was charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering from the Black Canyon Irrigation District, where she served as secretary-treasurer for eight years.

An indictment from a federal grand jury alleges that she fraudulently obtained over $1.7 million. If Skidmore is convicted, she will face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.


