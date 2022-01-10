Governor Brad Little reflected on the strength of Idaho’s economy and state budget during his State of the State and Budget Address before the Idaho Legislature on Monday.
He then detailed his LEADING IDAHO plan to put more money back in the pockets of Idahoans and make strategic investments in education and other areas to propel Idaho even further ahead.
“Idaho’s success is no accident,” Governor Little said. “While other states liquidated their rainy-day funds and begged politicians in Washington, D.C., for a bailout, together we rolled up our sleeves, made tough decisions, and led Idaho.”
Highlights of Governor Little’s State of the State and Budget Address and LEADING IDAHO plan include:
FISCAL DISCIPLINE – Idaho’s surplus is the highest it’s ever been – $1.9 billion and counting – which represents 40-percent of the General Fund. Governor Little proposes paying off state building debt, clearing out one-third of backlogged repairs in infrastructure, and bringing rainy-day funds to a record level.
EDUCATION – Governor Little proposes making the largest investment ever in Idaho education – more than $1.1 billion over the next five years. Key areas include literacy, teacher pay and benefits, and the new EMPOWERING PARENTS grants to keep families in control of their children’s education.
TAX RELIEF – Governor Little also proposes locking in tax cuts for Idaho small businesses.
TRANSPORTATION – Governor Little is proposing continued investments in roads and bridges to "keep up with growth, keep Idahoans safe, facilitate commerce, and save Idahoans time on the road." The plan includes $200 million in one-time funding for local bridges and $200 million in ongoing funding to fully fund known maintenance gaps with no new taxes.
HE also addressed additional topics including public safety, behavioral health, and election integrity.
A detailed summary of the Governor’s budget highlights, including investments in education, public safety, transportation, broadband, agriculture and natural resources, water quantity and quality, fire, outdoor recreation, energy, healthcare capacity, veterans homes, and other areas is available here: fy23-budget-highlights_jan2022.pdf (idaho.gov)
