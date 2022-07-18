Comp plan drawings

If you missed an opportunity to view and comment on the proposed new Comprehensive Plans for the City of Emmett and Gem County during the open houses on Monday and Tuesday this week, you still have a chance to have your say.

City of Emmett’s Elevate Emmett Comprehensive Draft Plan can be accessed at elevateemmett.com. The review and public forum concerning that plan was held on Monday, July 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Emmett Middle School.

