If you missed an opportunity to view and comment on the proposed new Comprehensive Plans for the City of Emmett and Gem County during the open houses on Monday and Tuesday this week, you still have a chance to have your say.
City of Emmett’s Elevate Emmett Comprehensive Draft Plan can be accessed at elevateemmett.com. The review and public forum concerning that plan was held on Monday, July 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Emmett Middle School.
Gem County’s Comprehensive Draft Plan is currently online at gemcounty.org. “A Plan for Our Future, Rooted in Our Past” remains the working title of the County planning process. The meeting for public review and comments for the County plan was to be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, also at Emmett Middle School.
Both plans will remain online for review and comment through July 31. Each have a unique feature where you can see what other people are commenting on as well as a place where you can share your comments.
If you do not have online capabilities, a hard copy of each plan is available for review at the Messenger Index office at 120 N. Washington Ave., in Emmett. Hard copies will also be available to purchase and take home.
Once the public comment period ends July 31, the planning and zoning staffs at each Gem County and City of Emmett will continue to work with the planning firm Logan Simpson to incorporate the latest comments and concerns. A final draft of each to be presented for public hearing is expected to be available sometime in September.