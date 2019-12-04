Innovation reaches beyond routine curriculum

Robin Wilson continues to use the Emmett Public School Foundation grants as a way to enhance her science opportunities for her students. This year she has requested funds to support the introduction of Bioluminescence to all Emmett High science students.
Bioluminescence is a natural phenomenon where a living organism emits light through a chemical reaction in their body. Bioluminescence is common in marine organisms and insects, such as the firefly, but can also occur with bacteria and fungi. Humans have also genetically modified non-bioluminescent organisms to bioluminescent, such as sheep and rabbits.
This type of innovation and reaching beyond the routine curriculum is encouraged by the EPSF through this granting process as well as filling gaps where usual funding processes just won’t cover the costs.