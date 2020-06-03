Incumbents win contested Primary races in Gem County

Voters in Gem County placed their support behind incumbent candidates in the four contested local races in Tuesday's Primary Election. A strong turnout, a record for a Primary, saw 44.6 percent of the registered voters complete ballots in the first-ever all-absentee election.
4,560 ballots were returned to the Gem County clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, though less then 10 percent of those were received in the final three days of the mail-in process. Approximately 855 of the 5,415 ballots requested were not returned.
Republican races were the only county-wide or legislative district races contested this cycle.
Senator Steven Thayn, Emmett, was renominated to run for his current position representing Legislative District 8. Thayn collected 6,182 votes from across the district, with 2,147 coming from Gem County. His challenger, Marla Lawson of Lowman received 5,035 votes from the district, 1,565 from Gem County.
Representative Dorothy Moon, Stanley, received the renomination nod to her legislative seat B, outpolling Laverne Sessions of Challis 7,279 to 4,163. Moon carried Gem County 2,447 to 1,223.
The only contested races for Gem County positions on the fall ballot were the result of write-in campaigns. County Commission Bryan Elliott won 98.5 percent of the ballots for Commission District 1. Elliott currently serves as Chair of the Board of Commissioners. Donnie Wunder gained 97 percent of the vote for nomination to run for Gem County Sheriff to fill the position left open by retiring Sheriff Chuck Rolland.
Full breakdowns of voting by precincts are available at gemcounty.org.
Additional information regarding the Primary vote, a preview of the fall General Election races, and reactions from some candidates will appear in the June 10 print edition of the Messenger Index.