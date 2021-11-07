Tuesday, Nov. 2 was a good night for incumbents running for re-election in Gem County. In both the Emmett City Council races and the contest for seats on the Emmett Independent School District Board of Trustees, incumbents were the top vote-getters.
Two new faces, however, have joined the lineups, and one familiar face has returned to fill seats left open by incumbents choosing not to run this fall.
Current Emmett City Council president Steve Nebeker was the top vote recipient among four candidates competing for three seats. Nebeker’s 659 votes assured his re-election, and fellow incumbent councilman Gary Resinkin also was returned to office with 537 votes. Former Emmett School Board chairman Jody Harris received 515 votes to claim the seat left open by incumbent Michelle Welch who chose not to run again. Gwen Earls received 341 votes for the council position.
Ronnie Weekes, the lone incumbent school board member who chose to run to retain his seat, gained 1,304 votes of support to earn his second election win. Weekes won a two-year term in 2019 after being appointed to the board earlier that year. He receives a four-year term with this election.
Weekes outdistanced a field of eight candidates and was the only candidate to receive more than 50 percent of the vote. Also gaining seats on the board were Janet Hines and Terry Jones. Hines, a first-time candidate, received 1,126 votes and Jones, a previous school trustee received 1,001 to claim the two open seats.
Others receiving votes were: Caleb Hoobery (730), Heather Chandler (663), Jennifer Standley (637), Carmen Tyack (388) and Mona MoeBar Barnes (334).
Voter turnout was substantially down from two year’s ago — when nearly 42 percent of the registered voters turned out for a civic election that included a race for mayor and five positions on the school board. Prior to 2019 school boards had been elected in May but the State legislature moved those races to the off-year November schedule in 2018.
In the other contested race decided Nov. 2, Dave Timony outpolled A. Ralph Gurney 710-492 for a commissioner seat in Gem County Fire District #1.
Total voter turnout in Gem County this year was a weak 20.3 percent. That compares to an over 80 percent turnout last fall in the Presidential election. Ola precinct had the heaviest voter turnout, 38 percent while Letha precinct had the lowest turnout at 12 percent.
Unofficial totals saw 2,318 of Gem County’s 11,395 registered voters turn up at the polls or submit absentee ballots. Absentee numbers were also down substantially from recent elections with only 475 votes being cast early or by mail.