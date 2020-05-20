Whether you refer to the last Monday of May as Memorial Day or Decoration Day doesn’t really matter. Each have been official terms designating a day in May set aside to honor those who have died in the defense of their country since the Civil War.
Informal decorating of graves began shortly after the Battle of Gettysburg in 1864 by Union women in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Confederate women did likewise to graves in Vicksburg, Mississippi the following year. In 1866 the women of Columbus, Missouri laid flowers on the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers.
Over 620,000 soldiers on both sides of the Civil War died.
Decoration Day didn’t formally give way to the substitute title of Memorial Day until shortly after World War II. It wasn’t until 1967 that federal law actually declared Memorial Day the official name.
The Emmett Cemetery can be a “walk through history” during Memorial Day weekend. Grave markers tell the stories of veterans of many wars including a couple dozen who fought during the Civil War — one side or the other. The Emmett Rotary Club has taken the honor in recent years of decorating headstones there with small American flags.
Traditions
In issuing general orders on May 5, 1868, Union Major General John A. Logan expressed a hope that the observance would be “kept from year to year while a survivor of the war remains to honor the memory of his departed comrades.” He further stated that no form of ceremony was to be prescribed.
Yet a number of traditions have evolved.
It is common that on Memorial Day the U.S. flag is flown at half staff until noon, and then raised to full staff until sundown.
Taps, the 24-note bugle call, is now played at most every military funeral and memorial service.
Congress established a “National Moment of Remembrance” in 2000, asking Americans to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. That moment chosen by Congress reportedly as “the time when most Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday.”
While the roots of Memorial Day certainly have a military focus, over the years the day has come to symbolize a time to remember all who have departed this life — military or not. Coming directly between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day it has become a natural time to contemplate the influences family members and friends have had on each of our lives.
The more social aspects of the holiday for many — picnics, camping, ballgames, and just an extra day off from work — perhaps take on a refreshed meaning this year. Social distancing and a shared pandemic experience are certainly not to be compared with the sacrifices of war.
As Idaho Rebounds into its second phase, a number of small gatherings are planned this weekend in observance of Memorial Day.
Local volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Emmett and the American Legion Post 49 will be on hand at the Emmett Cemetery Saturday through Monday to personally assist you to fund burial locations.
The VFW and American Legion will combine for a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at the memorial flag poles in the center of the Emmett Cemetery. The public is encouraged to attend — with appropriate social distancing in family units.
Help Honor Veterans at Emmett Cemetery
If you would like to help honor veterans, the Rotary Club of Emmett invites you to gather at the Emmett Cemetery office building at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 to help place flags on the graves of our local heroes. You will be given instructions on how/where to place the flags, a map of a particular section showing where the graves are, and a bundle of American flags. Children are encouraged to participate with their families. As in all situations these days, social distancing will be honored. This is designed as an honor for those who gave their lives in service to our country and for the families of all veterans.