The implementation of Impact Fees on new construction in Gem County has been advocated by some for many years. Early investigation by City and County officials gave the indication that the cost and administrative hassle would not be worth the revenues raised.
That environment has now apparently changed. As property values continue to escalate at record or near record pace in Idaho and Gem County, the concept of adding a substantial Impact Fee on new construction appears to have become more agreeable to elected officials.
On July 19, the Gem County Commissioners will be holding a public hearing to adopt a new ordinance which would enable the county to assess fees that could total as much as $10,000 per new home building permit. The public hearing will be held live and virtually at 1:30 p.m. A meeting code is available at gemcounty.org/development-services.
What can Impact fees impact?
The Idaho Code addressing the allowable use of impact fees as a revenue source for local governmental entities is very specific. It does not currently include schools.
As summarized in a study of impact fees and capital improvement plans prepared by Galena Consulting, “impact fees are one-time assessments established by local governments to assist with the provision of Capital Improvements necessitated by new growth and development.”
The Idaho Code further states that an impact fee is “a payment of money imposed as a condition of development approval to pay for a proportionate share of the cost of system improvements needed to serve development.”
Primarily the local government entities or services that can be beneficiaries of these fees are law enforcement, emergency services, infrastructure needs like roads and potentially sewer and waste treatment facilities.
Are they needed?
The need is definitely there according to Gem County Fire District #1 Chief Rick Welch, who also oversees the Emergency Medical Services by contract with Gem County.
“We are on the brink of having to transition from a primarily volunteer fire department to a full-time or at least more full-time roster,” Welch said. “The ability to have emergency personnel ready and available, at an adequate level, is becoming more difficult each day. Our call volumes for fire and ambulance continue to rise and with volunteers our ability to handle second or third calls at the same time is greatly diminished.”
Welch saw that play out recently in having to call in additional tanker trucks from as far away as Boise to battle a farm building blaze. Enough volunteers were not available to activate all the District’s resources alone.
Roads and Bridges has a laundry list of repairs they are trying to backfill — let alone accommodate demands for access roads and broader turning lanes where new development is taking place.
Gem County Sheriff’s patrol units are stretched pretty thin when they are reaching all ends of the county, let alone policing new roads and monitoring new properties spring up throughout their jurisdiction.
But how to pay for the needs?
There appears to be little debate as to whether new funding sources are desired to meet the infrastructure and emergency services needs of the Emmett and Gem County communities. Where those funds will come from and are they meant to replace existing funding sources such as property taxes does increase the level of discussion.
The biggest misunderstanding is the concept that somehow these new funds will relieve taxpayers of current obligations. The Idaho Code is very specific that we are dealing with the costs of new or extended services — not to maintain services that may or may not have kept up with expected and routine maintenance and/or obsolescence.
The Code is also very specific in calculating how fees can be determined. It is not enough to pick a number, any number, out of the air and say “that sounds about right.”
How are the fees calculated?
The Impact Fee Act which subsequently created the Idaho Code on the subject requires the following:
n Establishment of a development impact fee advisory committee. (This was achieved in Gem County by contracting with Galena Consulting to assemble a citizens committee to fulfill that role);
n Identification of all existing public facilities must be made;
n Determination of a standardized measure (or service unit) of consumption of public facilities;
n Identification of the current level of service that existing public facilities provide;
n Identification of the deficiencies in the existing public facilities;
n Forecast of residential and nonresidential growth;
n Identification of the growth-related portion of the Sheriff, Roadway & Bridge, EMS and Fire Capital Improvement Plans;
n Analysis of cash flow stemming for impact fees and other capital improvement funding sources;
n Implementation of recommendations such as impact fee credits, how impact fee revenues should be accounted for, and how the impact fees should be updated over time;
n Preparation and adoption of a Capital Improvement Plan pursuant to state law and public hearings regarding the same;
n Preparation and adoption of a resolution authorizing impact fees pursuant to state law and public hearings reading the same.
That is the process that Gem County has undertaken with the advise of the Galena directed group. That is the process that has brought them to the public hearing on July 19.
What will these cost?
Unlike Capital Improvement Plans fees that Gem County has been utilizing for nearly 14 years, these will be substantial. They are calculated by matching projected new growth related expenses the entities will require to maintain services at the same existing level with the projected number of new developments to be assessed the fees over an 8 year time span.
For example, (numbers purely hypothetical here) if Gem County Sheriff’s office currently has eight active deputies for the current population and number of households and businesses, the cost of those eight deputies (salaries, benefits, equipment, cars, etc.) is divided into the number of units being served. That becomes the assessment amount per projected new units as they materialize.
You add those figures up for each of the eligible entities Gem County desires to fund with these Impact Fees and the number is pretty large — even if it is a one time assessment at the time of permitting and not an ongoing annual assessment. Once the initial fee is paid the new residential or nonresidential owner will then blend into the overall property tax base of the community.
Proponents of these fees point to them as one of the purest forms of having “growth pay for itself.”
Bottom line, for the majority of new development units — residential or nonresidential — the cost of the proposed County Impact Fees will be in the vicinity of $10,000 per unit.
In 14 years, the existing Capital Improvement Plan fees have generated approximately $300,000 in revenue according to Gem County Development director Jennifer Kharrl to “keep up with growth. Using current new building permit rates in the county, that amount is likely to be raised every two months with these new fees depending on the rate of growth experienced going forward.
Will the increased costs slow current growth rates?
The answers to that question may not please everyone. Emmett Realtor Tina Turner sees it as a possible mixed blessing.
“It might slow growth down a little, initially, but the truth is these are fees that developers, actually home and business owners, are paying everywhere in the valley. The fact is we are behind,” Turner said. “It might bite a bit at first but in the long haul it is something we need. It may slow the market a little but in the long run it will benefit our community. It also shows we are finally doing something about the issues.”
If you want no growth — this might slow it. If you want robust growth — this might slow it. If you want measured and steady growth — this might facilitate that. All those points of view are being taken in written comments concerning the proposed Impact Fees in advance of the public hearing on July 19.
The public hearing will actually address two issues. The primary is the entire ordinance title Gem County Development Impact Fee Ordinance. This ordinance adds an entire new Title 15 to the County Ordinances and runs 42 pages. You can request a copy direct from the Gem County Development Services via email at mbarron@co.gem.id.us or calling 208-365-5144.
The second issue to be addressed is related. It is an amendment to the Gem County Comprehensive Plan to specifically add Gem County, Idaho/Fire Districts Impact Fee and Capital Improvement Plans as an Appendix A to plan.
Will this effect Emmett residents?
For the most part this ordinance and amendment will directly effect Gem County residents who do not live in the city limits of Emmett. If you are not building new structures it is not likely to effect you directly as most of the fees target new residences and new residents increasing the population of the County.
The City of Emmett, however, has been working through its own Capital Improvement Plan assessments and is expected to bring forward a similar Impact Fee ordinance later this summer.