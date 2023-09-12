If Kroger is able to get its deal to buy Albertsons approved, the combined company will shed 13 Idaho stores. But, they didn’t say which stores.
As was previously leaked to Reuters and Bloomberg, the companies plan to sell more than 400 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers — a company that currently owns less than two dozen stores.
“Following the announcement of our proposed merger with Albertsons Cos., we embarked on a robust and thoughtful process to identify a well-capitalized buyer who will operate as a fierce competitor and ensure divested stores and their associates will continue serving their communities in the ways they do today. C&S achieves all these objectives,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement.
Kroger initially said it hoped to sell or spin off 100 to 375 stores — but today announced it will sell off more — 413. They would also sign over eight distribution centers, two offices, and five private label brands to C&S.
BoiseDev asked Albertsons, Kroger and its third-party PR firms for clarity on which stores would be sold. It asked us to wait several hours to publish until after Kroger’s earnings call, which we couldn’t agree to.
The company later shared a statement that it wouldn’t attribute to an individual:
“Because we are still in the regulatory process, we are not in a position at this time to share the specific locations that will be divested to continue serving the community under a different owner,” the spokesperson said. ” “We anticipate being able to share these details closer to closing.”
The combined concentration of Albertsons and Kroger in Idaho would be significant — with locations under Albertsons, Safeway and Fred Meyer branding. In the Boise market, the two grocers together would control nearly half of all groceries sold.
Kroger would hold on to its own Fred Meyer stores in Idaho — and would only sell Albertsons locations. Albertsons was founded in Boise in 1939 — and Safeway, which it owns, was founded in American Falls in 1915.
In Idaho, Albertsons operates a total of 44 stores — 39 branded Albertsons and five that carry the Safeway name.
Not part of FTC deal
Notably, the deal is not part of any agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, but instead appears to be a preemptive move by the companies. The FTC will have to give approval for the combination of Albertsons and Kroger, and is currently investigating the deal. McMullen has threatened to litigate if the FTC doesn’t give the OK.
The FTC appears to be probing not just market concentration — but other factors, including industry consolidation, pricing, and impact on suppliers and farmers.
Kroger says the deal with C&S will “ensure no stores will close,” and will maintain union agreements.
In a regulatory filing, Albertsons said it would not sell its previously announced “SpinCo” back to its shareholders, but instead would sell it to C&S. It means current Albertsons shareholders will not have any piece of a new company — but instead will be paid for all their shares.
McMullen told analysts during a call Friday morning that the FTC hasn’t signed off on this plan, but they hope to present it to regulators.
“(We’ve had) Ongoing discussions with the FTC and related teams throughout the process,” McMullen said. “We’ll continue that active engagement and dialogue. Now we have more specifics in terms of the next steps.”
The agreement with C&S notes that the company could buy even more stores — as many as 650.
Kroger claims the deal to buy Albertsons will lower prices for consumers and protect union jobs, amongst other benefits. The deal has met with fierce opposition from Congress, state attorneys general, union groups, consumer groups, state treasurers, secretaries of state, agriculture groups and others.
John Oh with research firm Third Bridge said the store sales to C&S could be enough to get approval — but may further slow the process down. Kroger initially said it hoped to close the deal early next year.
“Our experts have previously noted that the sale of 400+ stores spread across key geographies should be enough to satisfy regulators,” Oh said. “However, with continued regulatory scrutiny around the merger with Albertsons, our experts have also highlighted that it may take longer than initially expected.”
Kroger would also sell a number of brands to C&S — including the QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names. The news release also said it will license the Albertsons name to C&S in four states, and then rename all the stores it keeps in those states to the Albertsons name. Those states are California, Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona.
Here’s the list of stores in which states are to be sold to C&S:
Washington: 104 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
California: 66 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
Colorado: 52 Albertsons Cos. stores
Oregon: 49 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
Texas/Louisiana: 28 Albertsons Cos. stores
Arizona: 24 Albertsons Cos. stores
Nevada: 15 Albertsons Cos. stores
Illinois: 14 Kroger stores
Alaska: 14 Albertsons Cos. stores
Idaho: 13 Albertsons Cos. stores
New Mexico: 12 Albertsons Cos. stores
Montana/Utah/Wyoming: 12 Albertsons Cos. stores
DC/Maryland/Virginia: 10 Harris Teeter (Kroger) stores