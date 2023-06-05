Primary Election night

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield speaks with members of the media during a gathering on election night in November 2022.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 1 on IdahoEdNews.org.At first, it seemed like all Idaho teachers would be getting a $6,359 raise next school year.

That’s the amount legislators set aside for teacher raises, ringing up to a total of $145 million.


Recommended for you

Load comments