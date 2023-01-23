Idaho Transportation Department logo

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has launched a new Idaho 511 App and and updated the website. As of January 23, 2023, drivers will need to download a new version of the app to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov., and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same. ITD will start the changeover at noon on January 23. We anticipate that the transition may take several hours and will notify the public when it is complete.


