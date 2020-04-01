As schools and gathering places close worldwide to stop the spread of coronavirus, parents new to homeschooling or just trying to keep young, active minds engaged during social distancing and self-isolation have a new ally. With Idaho schools going into a “soft closure” until at least April 20, a new initiative is being launched to fill the gap for students who are “sheltering in place” at home.
The Idaho STEM Action Center has launched STEM@Home — an information clearinghouse for free science, technology, engineering, and math online learning resources. The agency has added a STEM@Home tile to its Resource Portal at resources.STEM.idaho.gov to make it easy to find activities, experiments, articles, curriculum, and YouTube videos by age or grade or subject area. Visitors can also submit resources for possible inclusion.
The STEM Action Center will highlight fun activities for all ages via several daily posts on Facebook and Twitter. Follow the agency on Facebook at fb.com/IdahoSTEMAC and on Twitter at twitter.com/IdahoSTEMAC to view these posts, or search for #STEMatHOME in your newsfeeds.
In addition, one of the STEM Action Center’s media partners, CBS2, will stream a STEM experiment or activity live on Facebook at fb.com/CBS2Boise every weekday morning at 9 a.m. The STEM Action Center will share these streams as they happen, post details about the activity a half-hour later on its Facebook page, and link to it via the STEM@Home portal.
Although STEM@Home was conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, the STEM Action Center plans to continue offering the content once the crisis abates.
“It’s important to recognize learning happens everywhere, not just inside a traditional classroom,” STEM Action Center executive director Dr. Angela Hemingway said. “Our vision is that as schools reopen, our STEM@Home initiative will be ongoing to help kids bridge the learning gap during the summer through hands-on STEM activities.”
In addition to online resources, Dr. Hemingway said the agency intends to offer up suggestions for unplugged activities that don’t require an Internet connection.