Governor Idaho Inauguration

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield is sworn in on the steps of the state Capitol building on Jan. 6.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Wednesday was Debbie Critchfield’s 23rd day on the job as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. She guided the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee through the 2024 public school budget request, promising to prioritize students, teachers, communities and achievement as she oversees the state’s public school system and budget.


